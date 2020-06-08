McEnany Buries AOC After She Falsely Pulls the Race Card

During a briefing at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib for their support of defunding police departments across the country.

Ocasio-Cortez didn't watch the briefing and instead responded to an out of context tweet about the comments. In her own tweets, Ocasio-Cortez accused McEnany of purposely stripping her title for racist purposes.

The Congresswoman was wrong and McEnany just buried her again.

"The President is appalled by the defund the police movement. The fact that you have sitting Congresswomen wanting to defund the police, notably Rashida Tliab, notably Biden advisor AOC Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a former Clinton and Eric Holder spokesperson Brian Fallon, wanting to defund police across this country, it is extraordinary. And when you think the left has gone far and they couldn't possible go farther, because we all remember the defund ICE movement, they want to defund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and now they want to defund the police, this is extraordinary," McEnany said.

The Congresswoman is the one who should be issuing an apology.