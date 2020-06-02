Heart Wrenching: Minneapolis Woman Details How Rioters Have Completely Destroyed Her Life

Over the past few days, rioters in cities across the country have destroyed entire neighborhoods and businesses people living in them rely on.

"They went straight to Office Max, to Dollar Store and every store over here that I go to. I have nowhere to go now. I have no way to get there because the buses aren't running. These people did this for no reason. It's not going to bring George [Floyd] back. George is in a better place than we are," a Minneapolis woman named Stephanie told a local reporter. "Last night, I'm going to be honest, I wished I was where George was because this is ridiculous. These people are tearing up our livelihood. This is the only place I could go to shop, and now I don't have anywhere to go. I don't have any way to get there."

MUST WATCH TV: If you’re still unclear what impact the rioting and violence is having on the most vulnerable among us, please listen to Stephanie, a disabled Minneapolis woman who offers her heart-wrenching experience after last night’s violence. Great work by ?@BenryNews? pic.twitter.com/k73Q65Psvs — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) May 30, 2020

Stephanie isn't the only one.

Katherine Mahmoud is furious about George Floyd's death — but she's also angry at those who destroyed her family's Milwaukee cellphone shop as protests escalated early Saturday morning. https://t.co/9Mx0Z1dLQH via ?@BillGlauber? — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) May 30, 2020

Many leftist activists have repeatedly argued riots are justified and are "only property damage." Nothing could be further from the truth.