Minneapolis

Heart Wrenching: Minneapolis Woman Details How Rioters Have Completely Destroyed Her Life

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 02, 2020 3:10 PM
Source: Screenshot via KSTP

Over the past few days, rioters in cities across the country have destroyed entire neighborhoods and businesses people living in them rely on.

"They went straight to Office Max, to Dollar Store and every store over here that I go to. I have nowhere to go now. I have no way to get there because the buses aren't running. These people did this for no reason. It's not going to bring George [Floyd] back. George is in a better place than we are," a Minneapolis woman named Stephanie told a local reporter. "Last night, I'm going to be honest, I wished I was where George was because this is ridiculous. These people are tearing up our livelihood. This is the only place I could go to shop, and now I don't have anywhere to go. I don't have any way to get there."

Stephanie isn't the only one.

Many leftist activists have repeatedly argued riots are justified and are "only property damage." Nothing could be further from the truth.

Most Popular