Chicago Admits They Can't Take in Anymore Illegal Immigrants

Chicago is among the top destinations for illegal immigrants to travel to and there is no sign it will slow down anytime soon as the southern border crisis continues to rage.

Advertisement

With winter fast approaching, the sanctuary city is struggling to find places for the processed and released migrants to go to. Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) has proposed large "winterized" tents, but operating those will costs the city millions each month, on top of the millions they are already spending.

"We don’t have any place for them to go," Cristina Pacione-Zayas, deputy chief of staff for Mayor Johnson, according to the New York Times. "We are scrambling."

“It’s a logistical nightmare,” said Andre Vasquez, the chairman of the city’s Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights. “You’re going to see more people on the street figuring out a way to survive.”

Before Johnson became mayor, he assured voters "don't have to lose for new arrivals to gain — there's enough space at the table for all of us to sit and eat. Immigrants are welcome here."

Chicago must lead with and live by the promise to be a sanctuary city.



Longtime Chicagoans don't have to lose for new arrivals to gain — there's enough space at the table for all of us to sit and eat.



Immigrants are welcome here.🦋 — Brandon Johnson (@Brandon4Chicago) March 11, 2023

Over 2,000 people are already staying at police stations around the country, causing problems between the migrants and officers as migrants sometimes carry out illicit activity to make money. The rapid expansion of shelters and money spent has caused anger among Chicago residents, asking why so many resources are being devoted to people who are not American citizens.

Galewood, Chicago voted for Joe Biden in 2020 by a whopping 90%



This is how residents are reacting to a new shelter for illegals coming to their area: pic.twitter.com/mw7GwDFIYd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 4, 2023

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker (D) sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to support the state more because they are reaching a breaking point.

"But as the numbers being transported to Chicago are accelerating, the humanitarian crisis is overwhelming our ability to provide aid to the refugee population. Unfortunately, the welcome and aid Illinois has been providing to these asylum seekers has not been matched with support by the federal government. Most critically, the federal government's lack of intervention and coordination at the border has created an untenable situation for Illinois," Pritzker wrote.