Friends of Progressive NYer Who Was Killed Have an Interesting GoFundMe

The friends of recently murdered far-left activist Ryan Carson have set up a GoFundMe in his honor but what is odd about it is the fact that it does not explicitly state the funds will be used for a funeral, but it does state the money raised will allow them to take time off of work.

Advertisement

Carson was killed in New York City very early in the morning by a Black man with knife. Carson was seen on video attempting to calm the man down but then was stabbed by the man after falling over the bench he had been sitting on earlier.

Now, the GoFundMe created by his friends say they need the "space and time" to properly mourn:

We are a collective of Ryan's close friends, reeling from a brutal loss. We are asking for your help on behalf of his partner in easing the burden and stress of this horrifying situation so that we can have space and time to grieve, and remember Ryan. Immediate needs are to offset the costs of working class people taking time off of work to properly mourn. If you Google 'Ryan Carson', you'll hear (and now see) about the tragedy that struck on early Monday morning. But if you look past the breaking news, you'll see news on his legislative victories, you'll probably find his social media accounts filled with thoughts and memories, and you'll find collections of his artistic works to date. We hope you may find his thoughts on mutual aid, his works of advocacy, and understand that his radical principles of community care, justice, and dismantling an individualized profit-centered way of life are worth carrying forward in our own communities.

"It is this time of remembrance and healing that will allow for reflection; we thank you in advance for any material support you can provide," the description added.

Carson's friends have previously said they believe Carson would have said his murderer is a "victim" of a "broken system.