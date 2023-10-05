Americans Ditching Public-Sector Unions Despite Biden Attempts to Promote Membership
When CNN's Kaitlan Collins Corners You, You Made a Mistake, Nancy Mace
Is That What Caused Dems and Matt Gaetz to Work Together to Oust...
Biden's Unhinged Dog That Was Biting Everyone Is Removed From the White House
NBC News Can't Stop Getting Hit With Community Notes
What Eric Adams Is Doing to Try to Prevent More Illegal Immigrants From...
'Perfect Timing': D'Souza's Latest Film Comes After Shocking New Report About the FBI...
The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse
Ethics Group Asks That Nancy Mace Be Investigated for Soliciting Donations From Capitol...
Female College Athletes Push Back Against Policies Allowing ‘Trans’ Teammate
One Sport Just Approved ‘Transgender-Inclusive’ Guidelines
Will Joe Manchin Have a Better Chance Running As an Independent?
Urban Decay Chronicles: More Blows for San Francisco, DC
Thomas Massie Makes It Abundantly Clear Who He Won't Support for Speaker
Tipsheet

Friends of Progressive NYer Who Was Killed Have an Interesting GoFundMe

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 05, 2023 3:45 PM
Screenshot

The friends of recently murdered far-left activist Ryan Carson have set up a GoFundMe in his honor but what is odd about it is the fact that it does not explicitly state the funds will be used for a funeral, but it does state the money raised will allow them to take time off of work.

Advertisement

Carson was killed in New York City very early in the morning by a Black man with knife. Carson was seen on video attempting to calm the man down but then was stabbed by the man after falling over the bench he had been sitting on earlier.

Now, the GoFundMe created by his friends say they need the "space and time" to properly mourn:

We are a collective of Ryan's close friends, reeling from a brutal loss. We are asking for your help on behalf of his partner in easing the burden and stress of this horrifying situation so that we can have space and time to grieve, and remember Ryan. Immediate needs are to offset the costs of working class people taking time off of work to properly mourn.

If you Google 'Ryan Carson', you'll hear (and now see) about the tragedy that struck on early Monday morning. But if you look past the breaking news, you'll see news on his legislative victories, you'll probably find his social media accounts filled with thoughts and memories, and you'll find collections of his artistic works to date. We hope you may find his thoughts on mutual aid, his works of advocacy, and understand that his radical principles of community care, justice, and dismantling an individualized profit-centered way of life are worth carrying forward in our own communities.

Recommended

The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

"It is this time of remembrance and healing that will allow for reflection; we thank you in advance for any material support you can provide," the description added.

Carson's friends have previously said they believe Carson would have said his murderer is a "victim" of a "broken system.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Thomas Massie Makes It Abundantly Clear Who He Won't Support for Speaker Rebecca Downs
Trump Has a Fiery Warning for America Townhall Staff
You Can Draft This Kurt Schlichter
Guess Who Attended a Dinner to 'Celebrate' Karine Jean-Pierre Julio Rosas
When CNN's Kaitlan Collins Corners You, You Made a Mistake, Nancy Mace Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement