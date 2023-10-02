UAW Strike Expands Again. It's the First Simultaneous Strike of the Big Three.
Jamaal Bowman: I Pulled the Fire Alarm Because...Republicans Are Nazis?
From the First Sentence, You Knew This Was Going to Be a Funny...
Fox News Contributor Reminds Dems of Their Hypocrisy When Eulogizing Dianne Feinstein
Hmm: Democrat Congressman's Latest Move Has People Speculating
Why MTG Is Siding With Speaker McCarthy in Removal Battle
Progressive Philly Journalist Who Downplayed City's Crime Is Shot and Killed
Here's How TX State Troopers Are Taking on Mexican Cartels
Watch AOC's Weird Defense for House Democrat Pulling Fire Alarm
Defending Fire Alarm Crimes, and Cashing in on Swifties Swooning Over Football
Here's What California's New Senator Just Scrubbed From Her Social Media
Biden Administration Gives Update on Student Loan Bailout Effort
New York Governor: You Know, on Second Thought, Our Border Might Be 'Too...
Weekend Drama: Congress Kicks the Government Shutdown Can, GOP Insurgents Achieve Nothing
Tipsheet

Bay Area Shoplifter Sets Clerk on Fire After Trying to Stop Him From Stealing

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 02, 2023 2:15 PM
@bett_yu

An East Bay convenience store clerk is recovering from second and third-degree burns after a shoplifter set the man on fire after attempting to prevent the criminal from stealing.

Advertisement

The shoplifter had already stolen from the store twice the same day as of the attack.Security camera footage shows the moment when Suraj was lit on fire. The flames engulfing the upper part of this body. CBS San Francisco reported the clerk, Suraj, is still in the hospital and has burns on his face, neck, and shoulders.

"It's terrible. You know, I'm still in a trauma right now, me, my family," said Suraj.

"He just splashed lighter fluid on my face, and I was so scared that moment," he recalled. "I tried to cover his hand, but I don't know. I don't remember. He just lit the fire on me you know. I just rushed to the restroom, and I just splashed water on my face."

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office they have arrested 38-year-old Kendall Burton, a Black homeless man in El Sobrante, for the startling attack. He's facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon, battery, arson and robbery. He's being held without bail.

Recommended

Here's What's Odd About Newsom's Pick to Fill Feinstein's Vacancy Matt Vespa
Advertisement

California has seen confrontations between store clerks and repeat robbers get more intense. In Stockton, one clerk repeatedly beat a shoplifter with a stick. The clerk was hailed as a hero for teaching the man a lesson as most shoplifters in the state are able to freely commit their crimes due to state laws decriminalizing shoplifting under a certain dollar amount.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What's Odd About Newsom's Pick to Fill Feinstein's Vacancy Matt Vespa
Jamaal Bowman: I Pulled the Fire Alarm Because...Republicans Are Nazis? Spencer Brown
Progressive Philly Journalist Who Downplayed City's Crime Is Shot and Killed Julio Rosas
How Can We Keep Living With These Damn Commies? Kurt Schlichter
LARRY: Hey Democrats, Fire Alarms Don't Open Doors Townhall Staff
From the First Sentence, You Knew This Was Going to Be a Funny WaPo Article About Guns Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What's Odd About Newsom's Pick to Fill Feinstein's Vacancy Matt Vespa
Advertisement