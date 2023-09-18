House Dem: Here's What We Should Look at Instead of Biden's Age

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) defended President Joe Biden's advanced age because he said what really matters is someone's mental capacity, which is another pitfall for Biden as exemplified by constant mistakes whenever he appears in public.

"I’m thinking of what David Ignatius, our colleague, wrote last week suggesting that it wasn’t the moment for President Biden to run for a second term. Where do you stand on the president’s age, and — and on the age of those senior politicians more generally?" MSNBC's Katty Kay asked.

“I — I think it’s wrong to look at age, I think we should look at capacity, I think we should look at acuity, I think we should look at leadership. You know, last year was the most legislatively successful year since the 1960s Great Society Legislation of Lyndon Johnson. We passed six major pieces of legislation under the leadership of Joe Biden," Crow replied.

"Why don’t we talk about the capacity of Lauren Boebert or Marjorie Taylor Greene? I’m far more concerned, frankly, about their mental capacity and whether or not they’re on the level than older elected officials. So we should let the voters decide about who’s performing and who’s not. And certainly President Biden is performing remarkably," he continued.

Crow's assertion that Biden's mental capacity is top-notch flies in the face of reality. Whether it's stating one thing and the White House contradicting him afterwards or leaving a Medal of Honor ceremony earlier than planned or trying to relate to Maui fire victims by saying falsely claiming he almost lost his home and car, there are countless examples of his presidency that shows he is not the man he once was even as recently as the 2020 election season.