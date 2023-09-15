AOC's Visit to a Migrant Center in NYC Didn't Go So Well

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other House Democrats attempted to hold a press conference outside the Roosevelt Hotel, which has turned into housing for processed and released migrants, but were interrupted by angry New Yorkers who are tired of the city putting migrants' needs ahead of citizens.

Tensions have risen in New York City this year as the Big Apple has consistently run out of space to house migrants due to the never-ending wave of people coming from the U.S.-Mexico border. The space issue has forced New York City to move people out of Manhattan and into different boroughs, causing anger among residents because they do not know who is moving in next door.

As Ocasio-Cortez called for the federal government to sending even more money to help cover the city's expenses, which has totaled over $12 billion so far, and to allow the migrants to work sooner, she and other Democrats were consistently drowned out by the protesters.

Protesters yelled "Close the border" and "Send them back!" The noise was so loud, it often drowned out what the Democrats were attempting to say.

Presser with @RepAOC @RepEspaillat @RepJerryNadler @NydiaVelazquez @RepBowman others after visiting migrant intake center descends into chaos as protesters shouting “close the border” drown electeds out pic.twitter.com/3rhYXzVxPl — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) September 15, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams has previously warned the number of people coming to the area and the money they are having to spend on them is going to "destroy" New York City.

