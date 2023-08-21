Biden Bails on His Latest Vacation to Finally Visit Devastated Maui
Watch What Happens When CNN Host Gets Called Out After Airing Spliced DeSantis Comment

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 21, 2023 10:45 AM
Screenshot/CNN

CNN host Kasie Hunt was called out by Ken Cuccinelli on air Sunday after playing a spliced clip of GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis' "listless vessels" comment that has caused a stir among Republicans.

After the clip aired, Cuccinelli, the founder of the pro-DeSantis Super Pac Never Back Down, pointed out CNN had cut a large part of DeSantis' answer out to make it seem like he was calling Trump supporters "listless vessels."

"Everybody saw there, there was a cut. You cut from beginning of that quote to the listless vessels. You just did what the problem is. So everybody who just watch that understand, go read the transcript," Cuccinelli said.

"Ok, fine. You summarize for us, what was it that he was trying to say?" Hunt asked.

"Well, first of all, his first point is an excellent point. This should be about America and not about individuals," Cuccinelli replied. 

"Fair, ok. How do we get there from listless vessels?" Hunt interjected.

"Well, the rest of an entire paragraph by the way. I mean there is a pretty big gap in your cut," Cuccinelli said.

DeSantis fuller answer can be read here:

So there will be people who are huge Trump supporters, like in Congress, who have like incredibly liberal left-wing records that’s really just atrocious, and yet they’re viewed by some of these folks as like really, really good. Then you have other people, you know, like a Congressman Chip Roy, who’s endorsed me, Congressman Thomas Massie, these guys have records of principle, fighting the swamp, that are second to none, and yet they will be attacked by some of these people and called RINOs? So it’s just been totally detached from any type of substance. And ultimately, a movement can’t be about the personality of one individual. The movement has gotta be about what are you trying to achieve on behalf of the American people, and that’s gotta be based in principle. Because if you’re not rooted in principle, if all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on TRUTH Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement.

“He called all Trump supporters ‘listless vessels’ just like Crooked did in 2016 when she called us ‘Deplorables.’ How did that work out? He should stop listening to his establishment handlers and start listening to the American people telling him to go back home," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in response to the quote.


