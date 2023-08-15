Why the Georgia Indictment Is More Dangerous for Trump
Tipsheet

Fulton County DA Really Believes Americans Will Buy This Soundbite

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 15, 2023 12:00 PM
Screenshot/CNN

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was asked about former President Donald Trump calling the slew of indictments politically motivated after a grand jury voted to indict him for his actions in the aftermath of the 2020 election regarding the votes in Georgia.  

Willis brushed off concerns about the indictments being seen as political because, according to her, the "law is completely non-partisan" and she follows the facts.

"I make decisions in this office based on the facts and the law. The law is completely non-partisan. That's how decisions are made in every case. To date, this office has indicted, since I've been sitting as district attorney, over 12,000 cases. This is the eleventh RICO indictment. We followed the same process," Willis replied. "We look at the facts. We look at the law and we bring charges."

"The events that have unfolded today have been shocking and absurd, starting with the leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated and ending with the District Attorney being unable to offer any explanation," Trump's lawyers said in a statement. "In light of this major fumble, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office clearly decided to force through and rush this 98-page indictment. This one-sided grand jury presentation relied on witnesses who harbor their own personal and political interests— some of whom ran campaigns touting their efforts against the accused and/or profited from book deals and employment opportunities as a result."

