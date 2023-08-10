Cori Bush's Tweet Eulogizing Michael Brown Slapped With a Community Note

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) was among the many people who noted it was the 9th anniversary of Michael Brown's death, but because it was such a distortion of what occurred, it was slapped with a Community Note on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The incident in Ferguson resulted in destructive riots and helped spark the modern-day Black Lives Matter movement. According to Bush, Brown "would be alive today if the institutions of racism and white supremacy were eradicated. He should be alive today. We will never forget. We will continue to fight for justice and accountability."

Today is the 9th anniversary of Mike Brown’s killing.



He would be alive today if the institutions of racism and white supremacy were eradicated.



He should be alive today.



We will never forget.



We will continue to fight for justice and accountability. pic.twitter.com/7E2svmNMOb — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 9, 2023

The Community Note cites the Department of Justice's investigation into the matter. The attorney general at that time in the Obama administration was Eric Holder, which states that after Brown robbed a conveince store and assaulted a worker, race did not play a role in former officer Darren Wilson shooting Brown in self-defense:

Brown robbed a convenience store, attacked officer Wilson, reached into his patrol vehicle and struggled over the police firearm and was discharged, then charged the officer at gunpoint resisting arrest. Investigations including Obama’s DOJ ruled race was not a factor.

Those who also decided to memorialize Brown include the State Department's "equity representative" and lawyer Ben Crump.

the state department's new 'equity representative' just eulogized violent thug Michael brown, with Tony blinker looking on. impossible to overemphasize how their entire movement is built on lies and repeating lies despite all evidence. it's not just cori bush and ben crump pic.twitter.com/aL4fTVDFlO — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) August 9, 2023