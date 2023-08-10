Biden Blasted Over Deal He Just Made With the 'Butchers in Tehran'
Tipsheet

Cori Bush's Tweet Eulogizing Michael Brown Slapped With a Community Note

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 10, 2023 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) was among the many people who noted it was the 9th anniversary of Michael Brown's death, but because it was such a distortion of what occurred, it was slapped with a Community Note on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The incident in Ferguson resulted in destructive riots and helped spark the modern-day Black Lives Matter movement. According to Bush, Brown "would be alive today if the institutions of racism and white supremacy were eradicated. He should be alive today. We will never forget. We will continue to fight for justice and accountability."

The Community Note cites the Department of Justice's investigation into the matter. The attorney general at that time in the Obama administration was Eric Holder, which states that after Brown robbed a conveince store and assaulted a worker, race did not play a role in former officer Darren Wilson shooting Brown in self-defense:

Brown robbed a convenience store, attacked officer Wilson, reached into his patrol vehicle and struggled over the police firearm and was discharged, then charged the officer at gunpoint resisting arrest. Investigations including Obama’s DOJ ruled race was not a factor.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

