Rand Paul Officially Refers Dr. Fauci for Criminal Investigation
The Biden Family Bank Statements Have Landed
Why Dianne Feinstein Went to the Hospital Again
Brace for Impact: The Latest Sign an Economic Crisis Is Right Around the...
Mitch, Why Would You Say That?
Cousin of the Uvalde School Shooter Has Been Arrested, Accused of Threatening to...
Anheuser-Busch Sells Off Eight Brands Amid Bud Light Boycott
Why People Are Talking About Mike Pence's Energy Ad...and Not in a Good...
Ditching DEI? These Colleges Just Abandoned Progressive Loyalty Oaths
NBC News Puts Out a Different Kind of Take on Joe Biden's 'Brand'
Dem Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Illegal Immigrants
What Has Happened to Our Lawyers? A Tale of Principles Lost
DeSantis Corrects NBC's Dasha Burns on Pro-Abortion Lies
The Jury's Verdict in Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Sends Shockwaves
Tipsheet

Gov. DeSantis Makes Major Announcement in Tallahassee

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 09, 2023 10:20 AM
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced on Wednesday he has suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial Circuit for neglect of duty and incompetence in the aftermath of a shooter killed multiple people when he could have been behind bars.

DeSantis said that Worrell’s practices and policies "have too often allowed violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, thereby endangering the innocent civilians" in Orange and Osceola counties. Worrell is now the second state attorney that was backed by George Soros that DeSantis has suspended for failing to uphold the law. In 2020, a Soros group spent $1.5 million in ads to support Worrell's bid for state attorney.

"It is my duty as Governor to ensure that the laws enacted by our duly elected Legislature are followed," said DeSantis. "The people of Central Florida deserve to have a State Attorney who will seek justice in accordance with the law instead of allowing violent criminals to roam the streets and find new victims."

Recommended

The Jury's Verdict in Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Sends Shockwaves Mia Cathell

DeSantis provided examples during his announcement showing Worrell's soft-on-crime policies have endangered Floridians.

Former judge Andrew Bain was picked by DeSantis to serve as State Attorney for the duration of the suspension. He most recently served as an Orange County judge in the 9th Judicial Circuit. He received his law degree from Florida A&M University College of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Jury's Verdict in Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Sends Shockwaves Mia Cathell
The Biden Family Bank Statements Have Landed Katie Pavlich
Speaker McCarthy Sets a Trap for Biden on Impeachment Matt Vespa
I'm So Glad the Chicks' Soccer Team Got Defeated Kurt Schlichter
The Fake Climate Consensus John Stossel
Joe Biden Was Reportedly Told Who Brought Cocaine Into the White House Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Jury's Verdict in Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Sends Shockwaves Mia Cathell