'Black Supremacist' Teacher Who Bragged About Keeping Her Job Isn't Laughing Anymore

A woman who described herself as a "black supremacist" and made numerous racist posts on social media no longer works at Mesquite Independent School District and will no longer be able to work for the district ever again.

The former first grade teacher made multiple unhinged posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, about how she vehemently disapproved of her sister dating a white man. In one video, she said she will do everything she can to sabotage the relationship, even going as far as to ask her boyfriend to kill her sister's boyfriend.

She also posted how she was excited to see her students in the upcoming school year.

The Mesquite ISD released a statement on Tuesday explaining they were made aware of the "alarming" social media posts and she no longer works at the district. Mesquite ISD did not name the former teacher.

Prior to the Mesquite ISD statement going out, the former teacher bragged how her job was safe, because "being a good teacher pays off," and told them her posts were only a joke.

