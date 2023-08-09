The List of Topics We’re Not Supposed to Write About
The Special Counsel Broke Into Trump's Twitter Account
Rand Paul Officially Makes Good on This Promise Regarding Dr. Fauci
Democrats Go Apocalyptic on Texas Barrier Designed to Stop Illegal Crossings
Media Losing Traction Pt. 2: In 2023 the Narratives Are Not Only Failing...
How to Be a New York Times Reporter
'Apocalyptic' Scenes Out of Hawaii As Residents Flee to Ocean to Survive
Utah Man Who Allegedly Made 'Credible' Threats to Biden Fatally Shot by FBI...
Sununu Predicts What Could Stop Biden From Being the Dem Nominee
Ditching DEI? These Colleges Just Abandoned Progressive Loyalty Oaths
A Legacy of Division and Corruption
Oh, So It Turns Out Multiple FBI Field Offices Coordinated on Anti-Catholic Memo
‘Trans Man’ Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant, Loses Unborn Child in Irreversible Trans...
NBC News Puts Out a Different Kind of Take on Joe Biden's 'Brand'
Tipsheet

'Black Supremacist' Teacher Who Bragged About Keeping Her Job Isn't Laughing Anymore

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 09, 2023 12:30 PM
Libs of Tik Tok

A woman who described herself as a "black supremacist" and made numerous racist posts on social media no longer works at Mesquite Independent School District and will no longer be able to work for the district ever again.

The former first grade teacher made multiple unhinged posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, about how she vehemently disapproved of her sister dating a white man. In one video, she said she will do everything she can to sabotage the relationship, even going as far as to ask her boyfriend to kill her sister's boyfriend.

She also posted how she was excited to see her students in the upcoming school year.

Recommended

The Special Counsel Broke Into Trump's Twitter Account Katie Pavlich

The Mesquite ISD released a statement on Tuesday explaining they were made aware of the "alarming" social media posts and she no longer works at the district. Mesquite ISD did not name the former teacher.

Prior to the Mesquite ISD statement going out, the former teacher bragged how her job was safe, because "being a good teacher pays off," and told them her posts were only a joke.


Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Special Counsel Broke Into Trump's Twitter Account Katie Pavlich
The Jury's Verdict in Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Sends Shockwaves Mia Cathell
The Biden Family Bank Statements Have Landed Katie Pavlich
The List of Topics We’re Not Supposed to Write About Katie Pavlich
Oh, So It Turns Out Multiple FBI Field Offices Coordinated on Anti-Catholic Memo Rebecca Downs
Rand Paul Officially Makes Good on This Promise Regarding Dr. Fauci Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Special Counsel Broke Into Trump's Twitter Account Katie Pavlich