Tipsheet

Al Sharpton's Take on the Trump Indictment Is Making People Facepalm

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 04, 2023 10:30 AM
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

MSNBC host Al Sharpton revealed he does not really know about the American Revolution while discussing former President Donald Trump's third arraignment hearing, this time in Washington, D.C. relating to the riot at the Capitol building on January 6.

Sharpton said it would be hard to imagine if the Founding Fathers, such as James Madison and Thomas Jefferson, working to overthrow the government.

"I’ve never heard of three cases on one individual in three jurisdictions. So this is serious. But on the other side of it, one day our children’s children will read American history. And can you imagine our reading that James Madison or Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government so they could stay in power. That’s what we’re looking at. We’re looking at American history, and how it will play out is going to be very important," Sharpton explained.

The Founding Fathers are called as such because they helped found the United States of America after fighting a war that overthrew the government that controlled the colonies. It's why that time period is called the American Revolution, not the American Politely Ask To No Longer Have A King.

Thomas Jefferson famously wrote how rebellion to tyrants is the natural order: "What country before ever existed a century and half without a rebellion? And what country can preserve it’s liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is it’s natural manure."

