Police Update Says No Threat Found on Capitol Hill
We Know How Many Voters Support Giving Joe Biden the Boot If He...
Does Anyone Believe This NYT Reporter's Assessment of Trump Following the J6 Indictment?
'Where's Fang Fang?' Eric Swalwell Gets Heckled During Constituent Meeting
Chicago Mayor Still MIA on Weekend's Mass Looting
Eric Adams Releases Plan to Combat Gun Violence...but There Are Two Major Problems...
Missouri Republicans Blast the State's Dem Party Over Now-Deleted Tweet About Trump Suppor...
‘Trans’ Former Student Sues School for Being ‘Forced’ to Use the Boys’ Bathroom
CNN Forced to Make Huge Admission About Trump's Chances to Win
This State Just Took a Bold Step to Protect Women’s Spaces from ‘Trans...
Is Kamala Harris Delusional?
Meet the Judge Overseeing Trump’s January 6 Case
Candidates Are Going to Have to Meet Tougher Criteria for Second GOP Primary...
Idaho Doctors Can Refer Women Out-of-State to Get Abortions, Judge Rules
Tipsheet

Hunter Biden's Former BFF Makes Stunning Admissions to Tucker Carlson

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 02, 2023 3:30 PM
@TuckerCarlson

Tucker Carlson released part one of an interview with Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer after he provided testimony to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the Biden family's business dealings.

At the top of the interview, Carlson pressed Archer on what specific skills Hunter Biden brought to the table for the business he was conducting.

"At the end of the day, he had a career in Washington...[He] had a very big network in D.C. and brought that knowhow and understanding of D.C. and, ultimately, the Biden brand," Archer replied, going on to agree with Carlson that Hunter's biggest asset was the "Biden brand."

"Do you think that he would have been in those businesses, not having a business background, without his father being in a government position?" Carlson asked.

"It's hard to speculate, in those regards, I mean, I think when we initially met and he talked about his advisory business...It seemed like a new and interesting network for us to expand our business...Obviously the brand of Biden, you know, adds a lot of power when your dad is the vice president," Archer explained.

When it came to the over 20 phone calls Hunter had with Joe Biden during business meetings, Archer said in hindsight that was an odd move, especially since it was on speaker phone, but maintained he did not know whether it was coordinated to happen during the meetings. Sometimes it would be the elder Biden calling his son, but Archer acknowledged putting your dad, who is the vice president, on speaker phone during meetings was an "abuse of soft power."

Recommended

The Biggest Sign the Biden Scandal Is Getting Serious Guy Benson

Carlson joked that while he is close with his children, he has never put them on the phone during business meetings because that's "weird."

Watch the full interview below:


Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Biggest Sign the Biden Scandal Is Getting Serious Guy Benson
We Know How Many Voters Support Giving Joe Biden the Boot If He Was Bribed Matt Vespa
Jonathan Turley Just Gutted the Jan 6 Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa
More Emails Means Things Are Looking Even Worse for the Bidens Matt Vespa
Is Kamala Harris Delusional? Rebecca Downs
Police Update Says No Threat Found on Capitol Hill Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Biggest Sign the Biden Scandal Is Getting Serious Guy Benson