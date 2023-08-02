Hunter Biden's Former BFF Makes Stunning Admissions to Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson released part one of an interview with Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer after he provided testimony to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the Biden family's business dealings.

At the top of the interview, Carlson pressed Archer on what specific skills Hunter Biden brought to the table for the business he was conducting.

"At the end of the day, he had a career in Washington...[He] had a very big network in D.C. and brought that knowhow and understanding of D.C. and, ultimately, the Biden brand," Archer replied, going on to agree with Carlson that Hunter's biggest asset was the "Biden brand."

"Do you think that he would have been in those businesses, not having a business background, without his father being in a government position?" Carlson asked.

"It's hard to speculate, in those regards, I mean, I think when we initially met and he talked about his advisory business...It seemed like a new and interesting network for us to expand our business...Obviously the brand of Biden, you know, adds a lot of power when your dad is the vice president," Archer explained.

When it came to the over 20 phone calls Hunter had with Joe Biden during business meetings, Archer said in hindsight that was an odd move, especially since it was on speaker phone, but maintained he did not know whether it was coordinated to happen during the meetings. Sometimes it would be the elder Biden calling his son, but Archer acknowledged putting your dad, who is the vice president, on speaker phone during meetings was an "abuse of soft power."

Carlson joked that while he is close with his children, he has never put them on the phone during business meetings because that's "weird."

Watch the full interview below:

Ep. 12 Part 1. Devon Archer pic.twitter.com/ElEzAZtBcA — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 2, 2023



