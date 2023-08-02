The Timeline of DOJ's Indictments Is Raising Suspicions
Chicago Mayor Still MIA on Weekend's Mass Looting

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 02, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Spontaneous looting by mostly black youths took place in different parts of downtown Chicago over the weekend and Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is in no rush to say anything about the chaos.

Large groups of teenagers had several "takeovers" in the city on Sunday, resulting in a massive police response and arrests, but not before stores like 7-Eleven were looted. The day before, a security guard was killed blocks away after confronting teenagers at a movie theatre who were not being accompanied by a parent or guardian after 6 p.m., according to CBS News.

Forty people, 32 of them teenagers, were arrested in response to the looting, Fox News reported.

Halfway through the work week, Johnson has yet to issue a statement about chaotic scene.

On social media, Johnson has tweeted about attending Tuesday's Chicago Cubs game against the Cincinnati Reds, moving migrants out of the city's police stations, and announcing the Shedd Aquarium will have bilingual exhibits and a new welcome garden by 2030.


