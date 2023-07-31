Again? There's Another Glaring Error in Justice Jackson's Affirmative Action Dissent
Here’s How Voters Feel About Trump, Even Those Who Believe He's Guilty of...
What a Dem Senator Had to Say When Asked If Biden's Age Was...
The Only People Who Still Love Fauci
Biden’s Executive Mansion Debauchery
Stop Trying To Make Vivek Happen
Two GOP Presidential Candidates Are Calling for McConnell to Step Down
New CDC Director's Latest Comments About the COVID Vaccine Draw Criticism
Oakland NAACP President Speaks Out on Crime Crisis. Progressives Wont Like What She...
Trump Issues Threat to House Republicans Who Won't Support Impeaching Biden
Big Pharma Is Just As Woke As Bud Light
A ‘Trans’ Murderer Was Sent to a Women’s Prison. Here’s What Happened Next.
Why on Earth Are Some Republicans Boosting Kamala's 'Slavery' Lie About Florida?
Writer Who Ignited Spark Starting Revolt Against Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports Pu...
Tipsheet

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sentinel Still Mans His Post During Violent Storm

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 31, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

Washington, D.C. was hit with a short but powerful thunderstorm on Friday that caused damage in different parts of the nation's capital with high winds and heavy rain.

Across the Potomac River, U.S. Army Sentinels, who provide a 24/7 guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, were able to show their dedication to the mission once again. Video taken by a man who was at Arlington National Cemetery when the storm hit shows the Sentinel still walking the post, despite the heavy rain.

"We couldn't be prouder of the [The Old Guard Soldiers] who watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Winds reached 60-85 mph in the DC region. This sentinel leans into it and continues marching," Arlington National Cemetery posted in response to the video.

Recommended

A ‘Trans’ Murderer Was Sent to a Women’s Prison. Here’s What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman

As of Monday, Arlington National Cemetery is still closed to visitors, but with funerals still taking place, to allow their work crews more time to clean up the damage from the storm.


Tags: MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A ‘Trans’ Murderer Was Sent to a Women’s Prison. Here’s What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Red States Accelerate Push for No Income Tax Grover Norquist
Again? There's Another Glaring Error in Justice Jackson's Affirmative Action Dissent Matt Vespa
Tim Scott Is Too Soft to Be Our Nominee Kurt Schlichter
DOJ Forced to Clarify Letter on Archer's Jail Time Just Before Meeting With House Oversight Rebecca Downs
MSNBC Host Gets Fact Checked On the Spot After Claiming Hillary Clinton Didn't Have Classified Docs Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A ‘Trans’ Murderer Was Sent to a Women’s Prison. Here’s What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman