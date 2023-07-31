Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sentinel Still Mans His Post During Violent Storm

Washington, D.C. was hit with a short but powerful thunderstorm on Friday that caused damage in different parts of the nation's capital with high winds and heavy rain.

Across the Potomac River, U.S. Army Sentinels, who provide a 24/7 guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, were able to show their dedication to the mission once again. Video taken by a man who was at Arlington National Cemetery when the storm hit shows the Sentinel still walking the post, despite the heavy rain.

@washingtonpost my buddy (@SunsetGrilleDC) was at @ArlingtonNatl when the storm hit and got this video of the a member of the Third Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) staying on mission during the storm. Powerful. pic.twitter.com/omkdoWZGge — 40 Minutes of Hell (@pneaville) July 29, 2023

"We couldn't be prouder of the [The Old Guard Soldiers] who watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Winds reached 60-85 mph in the DC region. This sentinel leans into it and continues marching," Arlington National Cemetery posted in response to the video.

Honor. https://t.co/WcGAnSl8xL — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) July 30, 2023

As of Monday, Arlington National Cemetery is still closed to visitors, but with funerals still taking place, to allow their work crews more time to clean up the damage from the storm.

Our crew needs a little more time to return ANC to its proper condition before we welcome visitors. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/3uPTMDjLI5 — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) July 30, 2023



