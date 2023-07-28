Lawmakers Ask Speaker McCarthy for a Select Committee to Investigate UFOs
Tipsheet

'Failed Leadership': Oakland's NAACP Wants State of Emergency Declared Over Crime

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Oakland, California issued a statement to city officials begging them to get the high crime under control.

"Oakland residents are sick and tired of our intolerable public safety crisis that overwhelmingly impacts minority communities. Murders, shootings, violent armed robberies, home invasions, car break-ins, sideshows, and highway shootouts have become pervasive fixture of life in Oakland," the statement explained. "We call on all elected leaders to unite and declare a state of emergency and bring together massive resources to address our public safety crisis."

The statement goes on to say the crime crisis has resulted in people moving out of Oakland "in droves. They're afraid to venture out of their homes to go to work, shop, or dine in Oakland and this is destroying economic activity." 

The Bay Area, not just Oakland, continue to be plagued by high crime, which has been spurred by progressive policies. A naked woman was caught on camera on the highway and firing a gun at random cars, causing delays.


