'Failed Leadership': Oakland's NAACP Wants State of Emergency Declared Over Crime

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Oakland, California issued a statement to city officials begging them to get the high crime under control.

"Oakland residents are sick and tired of our intolerable public safety crisis that overwhelmingly impacts minority communities. Murders, shootings, violent armed robberies, home invasions, car break-ins, sideshows, and highway shootouts have become pervasive fixture of life in Oakland," the statement explained. "We call on all elected leaders to unite and declare a state of emergency and bring together massive resources to address our public safety crisis."

The statement goes on to say the crime crisis has resulted in people moving out of Oakland "in droves. They're afraid to venture out of their homes to go to work, shop, or dine in Oakland and this is destroying economic activity."

Oakland NAACP editorial today: “Failed leadership, including … our District Attorney’s unwillingness to charge and prosecute people who murder and commit life threatening serious crimes, and the proliferation of anti-police rhetoric have created a heyday for Oakland criminals.” pic.twitter.com/QmUUuf3e9H — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) July 28, 2023

The Bay Area, not just Oakland, continue to be plagued by high crime, which has been spurred by progressive policies. A naked woman was caught on camera on the highway and firing a gun at random cars, causing delays.

Video of armed carjacking attempt shocks Oakland Hills residents



This is the 2nd carjacking this week in the same area.



Violent crime has been a problem in Oakland for a long time now, but it's often been localized. @oaklandpoliceca @KPIXtv https://t.co/0cXmjb7eV0 pic.twitter.com/Vy4oc5ZdoS — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) July 27, 2023

CHP: Major delays caused on eastbound Bay Bridge after naked female driver gets out of car, fires gun



The CHP said the driver allegedly exited the car naked, She then began firing shots into the air and at other vehicles. @KPIXtv https://t.co/jKLJv3mcEY pic.twitter.com/bD7YWVKmWC — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) July 27, 2023



