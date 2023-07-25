Descendent of Slaves Blows Through Kamala Harris' Brazen Lies
DeSantis Involved in a Car Accident in Tennessee

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 25, 2023 10:10 AM
GOP presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and some of his staff were involved in a car accident in Chattanooga, Tennessee on the way to a campaign event. Neither he nor his staff were hurt in the accident.   

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," Bryan Griffin, press secretary for his presidential campaign, told Townhall.    

DeSantis has been traveling the country in an effort to raise his poll numbers ahead of the first GOP debate next month. Former President Donald Trump has been leading all polls by a wide margin, with the governor in second place. DeSantis is set to to embark on a bus tour with outside pac Never Back Down in Iowa this week, with stops in New Hampshire and South Carolina also planned.   

Unsurprisingly, some users on Twitter gleefully reacted to the news, with others expressing disappointment nothing more serious happened during the accident.     

