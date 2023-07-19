John Kerry All But Laughed Out of China Following Climate Change Trip
Comer Previews New Bombshell Info Ahead of Hunter Biden Whistleblower Hearing
Matt Gaetz's Hail Mary Attempt to Save Trump From the Justice Department
Opening Statement From IRS 'Whistleblower X' Has Been Released and Hoo Boy
We Know What Charges Trump Is Facing for January 6, But There's a...
Here's Why Jason Aldean Is the Mob's Newest Target
‘Stay Out of China!’...Before It Collapses?
NYC Man Becomes Multimillionaire for Repeatedly Failing NY Teaching Exam
What's Interesting About a Pro-Israel Vote in the House Last Night...
Lawmakers Overturn Dem Governor’s Veto on Irreversible Transgender Care Bill
Jennifer Rubin Gets Wrecked Repeating Mistake on Florida's Migration Numbers
Time for the Right to Step Up
Let's Talk About Cluster Bombs
Let's Talk About the DeSantis 'Reset'
Tipsheet

Lia Thomas Shows Support for Violent Antifa Movement

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 19, 2023 1:20 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Trans swimmer Lia Thomas was recently photographed wearing a shirt that had "Antifa Super Solider" written on it, a nod to the hyper-violent movement responsible for many of the country's riots in 2020 and who continue to advocate against all forms of policing.    

"Doesn't this make so much make sense....I haven't specifically bashed Lia Thomas on anything (other than calling him an entitled narcissist which I stand by) because ultimately he was following the rules in place. But this is disturbing," tweeted former swimmer Riley Gaines, who competed against Thomas.

Recommended

Opening Statement From IRS 'Whistleblower X' Has Been Released and Hoo Boy Spencer Brown

The overlap between those who say they are transgender or non-binary and those involved in the Antifa movement is high because they not only see the United States as irredeemably racist but they genuinely believe there is a trans "genocide" occurring, so "direct action" must be taken to "protect" the trans community.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Opening Statement From IRS 'Whistleblower X' Has Been Released and Hoo Boy Spencer Brown
We Know What Charges Trump Is Facing for January 6, But There's a Problem Matt Vespa
John Kerry All But Laughed Out of China Following Climate Change Trip Katie Pavlich
Here's Why Jason Aldean Is the Mob's Newest Target Julio Rosas
Jennifer Rubin Gets Wrecked Repeating Mistake on Florida's Migration Numbers Rebecca Downs
Let's Talk About the DeSantis 'Reset' Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Opening Statement From IRS 'Whistleblower X' Has Been Released and Hoo Boy Spencer Brown