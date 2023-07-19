Lia Thomas Shows Support for Violent Antifa Movement

Trans swimmer Lia Thomas was recently photographed wearing a shirt that had "Antifa Super Solider" written on it, a nod to the hyper-violent movement responsible for many of the country's riots in 2020 and who continue to advocate against all forms of policing.

#Trans swimmer Lia Thomas, formerly William Thomas, has now embraced the #Trantifa branding in new photos posted on social media.



Trans violent militancy is the current focus of #Antifa. They believe that critics of trans ideology should be silenced, maimed or murdered. Some… pic.twitter.com/qlU0jQXlbK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2023

"Doesn't this make so much make sense....I haven't specifically bashed Lia Thomas on anything (other than calling him an entitled narcissist which I stand by) because ultimately he was following the rules in place. But this is disturbing," tweeted former swimmer Riley Gaines, who competed against Thomas.

How many mediocre male athletes have suddenly transitioned to win women’s sports competitions?



🥇Lia Thomas 🏊‍♀️ 1st place women’s swimming



🥇Austin Killips 🚴‍♀️- Won 6+ women’s medals



🥇Valentina Petrillo 🏃- Won 9 women’s sports medals



📸 @DrLoupis pic.twitter.com/sKyvi1v4e9 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 15, 2023

The overlap between those who say they are transgender or non-binary and those involved in the Antifa movement is high because they not only see the United States as irredeemably racist but they genuinely believe there is a trans "genocide" occurring, so "direct action" must be taken to "protect" the trans community.