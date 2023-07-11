'Voice of the Valley': Mayra Flores Announces New Bid for Congress

Former Congresswoman Mayra Flores (R) announced on Tuesday she is officially running to take back her seat in Texas' 34th congressional district, which she originally won last year during a special election but lost a few months later during the midterms after the redistricted lines were in place that made it more favorable to Democrats.

Flores' entrance into the race means she will be once again facing Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D), who ran in the redistricted 34th after representing the 15th congressional district. In a campaign video posted to social media, the ad highlighted her family's history and how Flores is "the voice of the Valley," which the region, long dominated by Democrats, has become more conservative over recent years.

Flores first made the announcement during an interview with "Fox & Friends."

"I'm very excited and I have a lot faith in God, in my family, and my amazing team that we will flip this district, take back what is ours in 2024. The people of South Texas, the America people, deserve to have a voice in Washington," Flores said.

Flores said she is remained committed to securing the border, as the Rio Grande Valley has been one of the busiest sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border for illegal immigration during Joe Biden's presidency. Flores has a personal stake in the border being secured since her husband is a Border Patrol agent.