'STUNNING': How Much 'Sound of Freedom' Is Projected to Make

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 10, 2023 2:30 PM
Courtesy of Angel Studios Inc.

Angel Studios, the company behind "Sound of Freedom," announced on Saturday the heart-wrenching movie about child trafficking that is based on a true story is set to make $40 million after it was released on Independence Day.

"As with our July 4th numbers, today’s numbers exceed our expectations, and we’re going to continue this momentum. SOUND OF FREEDOM has taken on a life of its own. We’re getting messages from all over the country telling us about packed theaters, sold-out theaters, and spontaneous standing ovations for the film in numerous locations. Seeing this film has become a must thanks to incredible word-of-mouth," said Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical Distribution at Angel Studios, in a statement

"We’re deeply grateful to AMC, Cinemark, Regal, and all our theater partners—and their hard-working theater staff members—for working with us to accommodate the surging demand for this film and having the courage to release SOUND OF FREEDOM during the busiest movie season of the year," he added.

Axios Has a New Nickname for Joe Biden and We Don't Think He's Going to Like It Spencer Brown

The movie has been shown in 2,850 theaters with a weekend box office projection of $18.2 million. For the week of its release, it made $40.2 million.

"Sound of Freedom" sales have also been boosted by liberal news outlets claiming the premise of the movie, which is based on the very real and global billion dollar business of child trafficking, is a Q-Anon adjacent conspiracy theory.  

