Tucker Reveals What Former Capitol Police Chief Told Him About Feds During J6

Tucker Carlson told podcast host and actor Russel Brand during an interview that aired on Rumble that former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund told him the rioting crowd on January 6, 2021 was filled with federal agents.

Carlson said he disapproved of the violence that took place during the riot, noting his son was in the Capitol during the chaos, but he said it never crossed his mind that law enforcement agencies could have played a role in the events that unfolded that day.

"I never thought it was a false flag or anything like that. I'm not a conspiracist by temperament. I never thought that," Carlson explained.

"And then I interviewed the chief of Capitol Police, Steven Sund, in an interview that was never aired on Fox by the way, I was fired before it could air. I'm going to interview him again. But Steven Sund was the totally non-political, worked for Nancy Pelosi, I mean this was not some right-wing activist. He was chief of the Capitol Police on January 6," he said.

"And he said, 'Yeah, yeah, that crowd was filled with federal agents.' What? 'Yes,'" Carlson added.

Carlson said at the end of the day, the federal government has used the riot on January 6 as a pretext to obtain more power for itself at the expense of American citizens.

