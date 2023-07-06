Former Superstar Congresswoman Might Run Again in 2024

Former Congresswoman Mayra Flores (R-TX) may run for her old seat she lost in during the 2022 midterms after she originally won in a special election before redistricting set in to be more favorable to Democrats.
The Texas Tribune reports a poll commissioned by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) show her and Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D) in a statistical tie and her leading by 20 points with independents.
The poll's results is strengthening the NRCC's efforts to recruit Flores to run again. In a statement to the Tribune, Flores said she is “praying about [a 2024 campaign] with my family, friends, and supporters, and will make a decision soon.”
“Conservatives in South Texas achieved historic gains in the 2022 election cycle, but there is still more work to do,” Flores added. “These poll results are very encouraging, and I deeply appreciate the NRCC's belief in our movement.”
Flores made history to be the first Mexican-born woman to be sworn into Congress, which was more pronounced by the fact she won in a typically heavy Democrat district that is on the U.S.-Mexico border. Flores is fueling speculation by retweeting posts and sharing the poll on her social media pages.
TX-34 POLL: Commissioned by NRCC (R)— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 6, 2023
Flores (R): 42.4%
Gonzalez (D-inc): 41.7%
Undecided: 16%
.
Independents
Flores (R): 50.2%
Gonzalez (D-inc): 30.8%
Flores net favorability: +14%
⦿ 1892 | mixed mode (live calls/text)
⦿ 439 LV | May 24-26 | ±4.7%https://t.co/c8PxSF2ORM pic.twitter.com/3EV31MiVh4
Leads 50% to 31% with independents.— Will Reinert (@willreinert) July 6, 2023
A net positive favorability rating of 14 points.
Tied w/ Gonzalez on the ballot & Flores has not even made a campaign announcement.#TX34 is @MayraFlores2022's seat in '24 if she wants it.https://t.co/VgooQTs5LK
