Former Superstar Congresswoman Might Run Again in 2024

Former Congresswoman Mayra Flores (R-TX) may run for her old seat she lost in during the 2022 midterms after she originally won in a special election before redistricting set in to be more favorable to Democrats.

The Texas Tribune reports a poll commissioned by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) show her and Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D) in a statistical tie and her leading by 20 points with independents.

The poll's results is strengthening the NRCC's efforts to recruit Flores to run again. In a statement to the Tribune, Flores said she is “praying about [a 2024 campaign] with my family, friends, and supporters, and will make a decision soon.”

TX-34 POLL: Commissioned by NRCC (R)



Flores (R): 42.4%

Gonzalez (D-inc): 41.7%

Undecided: 16%

Independents

Flores (R): 50.2%

Gonzalez (D-inc): 30.8%



Flores net favorability: +14%



⦿ 1892 | mixed mode (live calls/text)

⦿ 1892 | mixed mode (live calls/text)

⦿ 439 LV | May 24-26 | ±4.7%

Leads 50% to 31% with independents.



A net positive favorability rating of 14 points.



Tied w/ Gonzalez on the ballot & Flores has not even made a campaign announcement.#TX34 is @MayraFlores2022's seat in '24 if she wants it.




