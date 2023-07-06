Eric Holder Attacks the Judge Who Halted Big Tech Censorship
White House Continues Stonewalling on Cocainegate
Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger
OB/GYNs Set the Record Straight on Ohio's Radical Abortion Amendment
Chicago Alderman Details How Rampant Shootings Were During Independence Day
The Left’s Culture of Death II: 'This Is What the Revolution Is All...
Some Illegal Immigrants Are Already Leaving Florida Over Tough New Immigration Law
SCOTUS Brings a New Birth of Freedom
Four Illegal Migrants, Including an Infant, Died Trying to Cross the Rio Grande
Kristi Noem Slams Ben & Jerry’s Message Calling for Return of ‘Stolen’ Mount...
Is Larry Hogan Running for President After All?
Here's How the Illegal-Alien Child Rapist Who Impregnated a 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Is...
Harvard Faces Another Legal Challenge Following SCOTUS Affirmative Action Case
Joe Biden Is At It Again With 'All Our Children' Claim
Tipsheet

Former Superstar Congresswoman Might Run Again in 2024

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 06, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/LM Otero

Former Congresswoman Mayra Flores (R-TX) may run for her old seat she lost in during the 2022 midterms after she originally won in a special election before redistricting set in to be more favorable to Democrats.

The Texas Tribune reports a poll commissioned by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) show her and Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D) in a statistical tie and her leading by 20 points with independents.

The poll's results is strengthening the NRCC's efforts to recruit Flores to run again. In a statement to the Tribune, Flores said she is “praying about [a 2024 campaign] with my family, friends, and supporters, and will make a decision soon.”

Flores made history to be the first Mexican-born woman to be sworn into Congress, which was more pronounced by the fact she won in a typically heavy Democrat district that is on the U.S.-Mexico border. Flores is fueling speculation by retweeting posts and sharing the poll on her social media pages. 

Recommended

Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger Spencer Brown


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger Spencer Brown
Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK With That Kurt Schlichter
Dan Bongino Explains Why There's 'Zero Chance' WH Cocaine Brought in by Anyone Other Than Family Leah Barkoukis
Here's How the Illegal-Alien Child Rapist Who Impregnated a 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Is Being Punished Mia Cathell
Hunter Biden’s Lawyers' Attempt to Discredit the IRS Whistleblowers Just Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
The Bidens' Existential Threats to the American Rule of Law Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger Spencer Brown