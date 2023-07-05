Indiana Jones & the Wine Women’s Mid-Life Crisis
Tipsheet

Minneapolis Hooligans Terrorize Residents and Police With Firework Attacks

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 05, 2023 11:45 AM
@RebsBrannon

Minneapolis residents and police were subjected to a barrage of fireworks in different parts of the city on Independence Day as huge crowds of young people aimed the explosives at each other and at random people.

Multiple social media posts from Tuesday show fireworks being deliberately aimed at people and police cars. In one case, a large firework was thrown into a crowd of young men and one of them received an abdominal wound after it exploded.   

Another video shows someone aiming a rapid fire firework at a Minneapolis squad car. The original poster used the hashtags "somali" and "somalifireworks."

One woman told independent reporter Rebecca Brannon groups of people shot fireworks at her and her neighbors. She turned on the sprinklers to lessen the chance of fires breaking out. The resident was also hurt by a firework.

In addition to the firework attacks, there were several shootings that took place that resulted in at least one homicide. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

