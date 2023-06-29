DC School Sends Dire Warning to Parents After Another Student Is Killed

A Washington, D.C. school in the southeast part of the city is warning parents to have their children be indoors and supervised after they leave campus because a fourth student was shot and killed this year.

Jaylin Osborne, a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed Tuesday night, was an eighth grader at Digital Pioneers Academy.

The school's founder and CEO Mashea Ashton sent the letter to parents to warn them the nation's capital is not safe.

"This reality must change," Ashton wrote. "There is nothing more important to me than your child’s safety. At school, our team of caring educators can keep our scholars safe, engaged, and cared for. Outside of the school walls, our influence is limited. Right now, the city is not safe, and violence usually increases in the summer when young people are out unsupervised. That’s why I’m making the recommendation that you keep your children indoors in the evening and in supervised activities during the day."

"I’m an educator, not an activist, but it’s clear that right now the city is in crisis, and we must do more to protect our young people," she added.

Crimes such as shootings and carjackings continue to happen in D.C. at alarming rates. Just before midnight on Wednesday, a 5-year-old child was hospitalized after being shot in southeast.

Crime is spiraling out of control in #WashingtonDC



65 juveniles have been shot.



112 homicides. 11 were juveniles.



Over 400 carjackings.



Businesses no longer accepting cash.



And the police force is the smallest it’s been in over 50 years.



It doesn’t have to be this way. — Adam Shaatal (@ShaatalDCPU) June 27, 2023

Alarming Trajectory for Carjackings in #WashingtonDC



2023 YTD: 451 Carjackings



For context, there were 485 carjackings for all of 2022.



YTD Carjackings have increased by 92% pic.twitter.com/p6BmhqwTKK — Adam Shaatal (@ShaatalDCPU) June 29, 2023



