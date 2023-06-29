Clarence Thomas' Concurring Opinion on Affirmative Action Is Fire
Affirmative Action in College Admissions Is No More, And the Left Is Melting...
Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action in College Admissions
Sen. Joni Ernst Dug Into Biden's Climate Hypocrisy and Found...More Hypocrisy
We Might Have Another Smoking Gun in the Biden Corruption Probe
Charges Dismissed in One of the NYC Subway Self-Defense Cases
'Presumed Human Remains' Recovered From Titan Wreckage
Not All the Migrants DeSantis Sent to Martha's Vineyard Left
Why Was This Medical Condition Left Off Biden's Recent Health Assessments?
Casey DeSantis Reinforces Steadfast Commitment to Parents Rights on the Campaign Trail
‘Nonbinary’ Student Accepted Into Sorority Booted Out By National Headquarters
Revealed: Another Hunter Biden WhatsApp Message to a CCP-Linked Business Associate
Hunter Biden Forbids Daughter to Use His Last Name As Part of Child...
Exclusive Preview: Tim Scott Continues to Highlight Strong Pro-Life Record in New Iowa...
Tipsheet

DC School Sends Dire Warning to Parents After Another Student Is Killed

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 29, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A Washington, D.C. school in the southeast part of the city is warning parents to have their children be indoors and supervised after they leave campus because a fourth student was shot and killed this year.

Jaylin Osborne, a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed Tuesday night, was an eighth grader at Digital Pioneers Academy.

The school's founder and CEO Mashea Ashton sent the letter to parents to warn them the nation's capital is not safe.

"This reality must change," Ashton wrote. "There is nothing more important to me than your child’s safety. At school, our team of caring educators can keep our scholars safe, engaged, and cared for. Outside of the school walls, our influence is limited. Right now, the city is not safe, and violence usually increases in the summer when young people are out unsupervised. That’s why I’m making the recommendation that you keep your children indoors in the evening and in supervised activities during the day."

"I’m an educator, not an activist, but it’s clear that right now the city is in crisis, and we must do more to protect our young people," she added.

Recommended

Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action in College Admissions Spencer Brown

Crimes such as shootings and carjackings continue to happen in D.C. at alarming rates. Just before midnight on Wednesday, a 5-year-old child was hospitalized after being shot in southeast.


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action in College Admissions Spencer Brown
Affirmative Action in College Admissions Is No More, And the Left Is Melting Down Matt Vespa
DeSantis Refuses to Lose Kurt Schlichter
Revealed: Another Hunter Biden WhatsApp Message to a CCP-Linked Business Associate Guy Benson
Former Fox News Reporter Guts the Liberal Media's Latest Narrative on Trump Indictment Matt Vespa
We Might Have Another Smoking Gun in the Biden Corruption Probe Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action in College Admissions Spencer Brown