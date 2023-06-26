Don't Buy the Media
Tipsheet

Good Guy With a Gun Stops Man Shooting Up Las Vegas Building Lobby

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 26, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

A building employee of Las Vegas' Turnberry Towers is being hailed as a hero by residents for shooting a man who was firing upon the building's front desk on Friday.

KTNV reports a man wearing a helmet had an AR-15 and other weapons when he entered the towers Friday afternoon. The gunman then fired at the front desk, shattering glass but not hitting anyone. 

That is when the resident said the building employee fired at the gunman, hitting him and causing him to try to flee the area while still be shot at by the employee.

Security video shows the moment when the shooter was exiting the building after being shot. He survived 

Resident Benjamin Teal told KLAS the employee was warning people about the gunman before going back to engage the shooter.

“My valet comes out waving his arms saying, ‘There is a guy with a gun, turn around and go the other way,’ and so we go down to the basement the first level where the valet parking is and then we heard about six to seven or eight gunshots,” Teal said. “It was pretty distinguishable to be a gunshot.”

A social media user claimed the gunman was a resident and the shooting was "unprovoked, never had issues with anyone here, just went to his car, grabbed an [AR] and came back in and shot the front lobby up. Homberto, who works in receiving, is a hero. He shot the armed man and saved so many lives. Nobody was injured other than the shooter."

