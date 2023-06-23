Bud Light Twitter Account Activates for the First Time in Months...It Doesn't Go Well

Bud Light's Twitter account posted an ad for the first time since April as sales of the once top-selling beer continue to decline after their partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

"Crack a cold one: we've got an epic summer ahead. Sock tans included," Bud Light tweeted along with a video of people enjoying the beverage during the hot summer days.

Crack a cold one: we've got an epic summer ahead. Sock tans included. pic.twitter.com/CGRCvkHC60 — Bud Light (@budlight) June 22, 2023

If Bud Light thought consumers would be over with the big mistake they made, of which they have yet to fully apologize for, they were seriously wrong. The post currently has over 21,000 comments, most, if not all negative, compared with a little more than 1,500 likes.

Because of the wave of backlash on the tweet, the account owners attempted to hide some of the comments but it appears they eventually gave up since it would be too time consuming of a task to hide every single anti-Bud Light comment.

Bud Light’s social media team sending this Tweet: pic.twitter.com/PIeTULZAK1 — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) June 22, 2023

Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/NvEfvJc72u — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) June 22, 2023

You know there’s no recovering from the predicament you’ve put yourself in, right? — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) June 22, 2023

For the week ending June 10, Bud Light sales dropped by 26.8 percent, which is a bigger decline than the 24.4 percent seen during the prior week — and topped the all-time previous worst plunge of 25.7 percent during the week that ended May 20, according to the New York Post.