Tipsheet

Chicago Approved $51 Million for Migrant Spending. Here's Where It Went.

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 20, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

New information has come out to show how little of the $51 million the city of Chicago approved to spend on the thousands of migrants who have been processed and released from Border Patrol arriving to the city.

The Chicago Tribune reports $47 million went to pay for "contractual staff," leaving only $4 million to go towards other expenses related to housing and providing care for the new arrivals. The city wants to spend at least $25 million on rental assistance.

Alderman Raymond Lopez (D) said the majority of the money is going towards "the pockets of grifters [and] usual poverty pimps."

Recommended

Hunter Biden to Plead Guilty to Multiple Federal Crimes With No Jail Time Spencer Brown

Chicago, much like other self-proclaimed sanctuary cities, is struggling to find space for the near daily arrivals as hundreds of illegal immigrants continue to cross the southern border. Some of the city's police stations have turned into shelters, where stays have lasted for weeks.

Los Angeles recently received their first state-sponsored bus from Texas. Mayor Karen Bass (D) said Texas Govenor Greg Abbott (R) should not use people for a political stunt and that she is concerned what could happen if the busing of migrants continues, according to KABC.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

