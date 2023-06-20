Chicago Approved $51 Million for Migrant Spending. Here's Where It Went.

New information has come out to show how little of the $51 million the city of Chicago approved to spend on the thousands of migrants who have been processed and released from Border Patrol arriving to the city.

The Chicago Tribune reports $47 million went to pay for "contractual staff," leaving only $4 million to go towards other expenses related to housing and providing care for the new arrivals. The city wants to spend at least $25 million on rental assistance.

Of $51 million City Council approved for migrant care expenditures, $47 million is going to pay for contractual staff. That's something Johnson's administration wants to change, as it isn't sustainable -- but fixing it easier said than done. https://t.co/aT4pjiLcVf https://t.co/VyIfcYDD0j — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) June 19, 2023

Alderman Raymond Lopez (D) said the majority of the money is going towards "the pockets of grifters [and] usual poverty pimps."

Only $4M out of $51 MILLION might actually go to helping migrants while the rest flows into the pockets of grifters & usual poverty pimps. The is typical failure of City Council & 34 aldermen who laughed when I asked @ChicagosMayor “show me the money!” Get those receipts ready! https://t.co/sbnnSNJGs3 — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) June 19, 2023

Chicago, much like other self-proclaimed sanctuary cities, is struggling to find space for the near daily arrivals as hundreds of illegal immigrants continue to cross the southern border. Some of the city's police stations have turned into shelters, where stays have lasted for weeks.

Los Angeles recently received their first state-sponsored bus from Texas. Mayor Karen Bass (D) said Texas Govenor Greg Abbott (R) should not use people for a political stunt and that she is concerned what could happen if the busing of migrants continues, according to KABC.