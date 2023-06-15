Is Prince Harry in the U.S. Illegally?
Why Did This Republican Vote Against the Resolution to Punish Adam Schiff?
Rachel Maddow's Reason for Not Airing Trump's Speech Is Downright Laughable
Traitors: 20 Republicans Voted to Protect Adam Schiff's Anti-Trump Insanity
Fox News Brass Didn't Like the Epic Chyron Blasted During Trump's Speech
Filmmaker Has Stunning Example of How San Francisco Crime Is Out of Control
America: Intentions and Results, Part Three
Dem Mayor Blasts Abbott for Sending Bus of Illegal Immigrants
'Why ESG Is the Devil': Here's What Prompted Musk's Latest Criticism of Social...
The World Should Stand Ready for Iran's Resurgent Rebellion
There Is No 'Moving On' From Corruption
Riley Gaines Calls Out Karine Jean-Pierre’s Remarks on Transgender Athletes
Alvin Bragg Justice: Daniel Penny Indicted, Anti-Semitic Hate Crime Assailant Given Sweeth...
The Dangerous Trump Indictment
Tipsheet

George Stephanopoulos Says This Is Why Biden’s Handling of Classified Docs Is Different

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 15, 2023 12:15 PM

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos defended President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents, which spans years and across multiple areas of the country.

Stephanopoulos was discussing the topic with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who announced he was joining the Republican primary in the 2024 presidential election. Leading contender former President Donald Trump was arraigned at the federal courthouse in Miami for his alleged mishandling of classified documents on Tuesday. 

"There’s a very big — sir, there’s a very big difference between those two cases. President Biden turned them over himself. If Donald Trump turned over all those documents he wouldn’t have been charged. I’m asking you about his behavior. Do you think it showed a concern for — the proper concern for classified material? Do you think it was reckless? Do you think it was legal?" Stephanopoulos, a former Democratic operative, asked Suarez.

"Like I said before, you know, I’m not, you know, an expert on these kinds of matters. But I do want to say this, that this conversation is not a healthy conversation for the country. We should be talking about the issues that Americans care about. We shouldn’t be talking about, you know, candidates being indicted. And I think if we start having a healthier conversation in this country," Suarez replied.

Recommended

Biden Went Off Script and the Results Were Literally Off the Rails Matt Vespa

Suarez said it is not helpful to his campaign to constantly be talking about what Trump may or may not have done.

"But you’re running against him though," Stephanopoulos said. "You’re running against Donald Trump."

“I’m running to be the president of the United States. See, that’s where you’re wrong. I’m running to be the president of the United States, and I’m running against Joe Biden’s America," Suarez answered.

The documents in question in regards to Biden's case stretch as far back as when he was a senator.


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Went Off Script and the Results Were Literally Off the Rails Matt Vespa
Why Did This Republican Vote Against the Resolution to Punish Adam Schiff? Katie Pavlich
Riley Gaines Calls Out Karine Jean-Pierre’s Remarks on Transgender Athletes Madeline Leesman
'Am I White?' Republican Leaves Woke Diversity Officer Speechless When Asked Simple Question Sarah Arnold
Is Prince Harry in the U.S. Illegally? Katie Pavlich
Filmmaker Has Stunning Example of How San Francisco Crime Is Out of Control Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Biden Went Off Script and the Results Were Literally Off the Rails Matt Vespa