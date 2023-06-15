George Stephanopoulos Says This Is Why Biden’s Handling of Classified Docs Is Different

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos defended President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents, which spans years and across multiple areas of the country.

Stephanopoulos was discussing the topic with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who announced he was joining the Republican primary in the 2024 presidential election. Leading contender former President Donald Trump was arraigned at the federal courthouse in Miami for his alleged mishandling of classified documents on Tuesday.

"There’s a very big — sir, there’s a very big difference between those two cases. President Biden turned them over himself. If Donald Trump turned over all those documents he wouldn’t have been charged. I’m asking you about his behavior. Do you think it showed a concern for — the proper concern for classified material? Do you think it was reckless? Do you think it was legal?" Stephanopoulos, a former Democratic operative, asked Suarez.

"Like I said before, you know, I’m not, you know, an expert on these kinds of matters. But I do want to say this, that this conversation is not a healthy conversation for the country. We should be talking about the issues that Americans care about. We shouldn’t be talking about, you know, candidates being indicted. And I think if we start having a healthier conversation in this country," Suarez replied.

Suarez said it is not helpful to his campaign to constantly be talking about what Trump may or may not have done.

"But you’re running against him though," Stephanopoulos said. "You’re running against Donald Trump."

“I’m running to be the president of the United States. See, that’s where you’re wrong. I’m running to be the president of the United States, and I’m running against Joe Biden’s America," Suarez answered.

The documents in question in regards to Biden's case stretch as far back as when he was a senator.