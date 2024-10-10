Team Trump Responds to the Latest Biden-Harris Inflation Spike
The Recently Arrested Afghan Terrorist Worked Where?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 10, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Late Tuesday the Department of Justice announced the arrest of Afghan national Nasir Ahmad Tawhed, paroled into the United States by the Biden administration during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, after he plotted to slaughter Americans on Election Day in November. Tawhed was living in Oklahoma City. 

Now, NBC News is reporting Tawhed worked for the Central Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan as a security guard. 

"An Afghan man arrested on charges of planning a terrorist attack on Election Day worked as a security guard in Afghanistan for the CIA, two sources with knowledge of the matter...A senior administration official familiar with the details said that Tawhedi passed two rounds of vetting, with no derogatory information detected. The official said Tawhedi was first screened before he entered the U.S. on what is known as humanitarian parole in September 2021, about 10 days after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan," NBC News reports. "The source said he was vetted again while living in Oklahoma City when he applied for a Special Immigrant Visa. He was eligible for the visa because he had worked for the U.S. government. He was approved for the visa, the official said, but he had not taken the final steps to make it official. Special Immigrant Visas are given to Afghans who worked with the U.S. in Afghanistan after they pass DHS screening."

The White House doesn't want to talk about the matter and is refusing to answer questions. 

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is also refusing to give details. 

Tags: TERRORISM

