Here's Why Democrats' Claim on Republicans Voting Against FEMA Is Nonsense

Following Hurricane Helene and the shameful response from the federal government, the Democrats have been looking to cover for the Biden-Harris administration as Hurricane Milton was making its way to Florida. In a fearmongering message referencing "Donald Trump’s MAGA Minions" and the "Trump-Vance Project 2025 agenda," the DNC War Room ranted against Republicans who voted against FEMA funding.

"Not even two weeks ago, as Hurricane Helene was barreling towards the Southeast, dozens of Donald Trump’s MAGA Republicans in the House voted AGAINST extending FEMA funding," a Tuesday email read, also linking to a Monday post from the Kamala HQ X account.

The vote in question was against a continuing resolution (CR) that contained reckless spending, with many Republicans concerned about how it lacked provisions to secure the November elections. It was not a bill specifically on funding FEMA or on disaster relief.

The Kamala HQ X account has come under fire before on the hurricane, including from Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), as he set the record straight with a post of his own over the Harris campaign trying to pit Republicans against each other.

VP Harris: I was talking about politicians like YOU using this disaster for political posturing. Claiming to be “working around the clock” while you don’t even plug in your headphones for a staged photo-op. Where were YOU as Ft. Liberty troops were standing by for days? #ncpol https://t.co/azzKEA6yLx — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) October 7, 2024

Further, it's rather rich for Democrats to be referencing Hurricane Helene when the federal government's response was so poor, especially when it comes to FEMA. Whistleblowers claim that the federal agency has been misappropriating funds, which has also been prioritizing leftist causes such as "equity" and assistance for illegal immigrants. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been misleading on that front, despite acknowledging otherwise in 2022.

Vice President Kamala Harris has particularly come under fire for offering a measly $750 to hurricane victims while prioritizing care and concern for Lebanon.

The CR also provided billions of dollars to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), despite how the agencies failed Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic and wreaked havoc on the economy without accountability.

Research grants were also provided to universities that already have endowments, so as to further push their radical leftist ideology. Billions more also went to excessive pay and fringe benefits for federal bureaucrats, despite the rot from failing agencies.

The CR also looks to continue prioritizing the "green energy" policies from the Biden-Harris administration, on top of subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) and "green energy," thanks to the woefully misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Last month, in one of his more lucid moments, President Joe Biden admitted that the bill with a $369 billion price tag was more so about climate alarmism.

Prioritizing foreign aid programs doesn't merely end with Harris' posts about Lebanon, as the CR also included "girl-centered climate action" in Brazil, EV charging stations in Uganda, and training sessions for librarians in New Zealand on fighting "disinformation."

There's also funding for the United Nations, which has come under particular scrutiny lately for its anti-Israel ties, even and especially after the October 7 attack perpetrated by Hamas.

The CR included thousands of programs for small special interests as well.

It's also worth reminding that, no matter how many times Democrats, especially the Harris-Walz campaign, try to tie Trump to Project 2025, the Republican nominee is in no way affiliated with such an initiative from the Heritage Foundation. Not only has Trump made this clear on numerous occasions, he's also denounced parts of the project.

Democrats have been fact-checked multiple times on this, with the Harris campaign having indicated back in July that they knew better, but were going to keep going with such a narrative.