Nicolle Wallace Throws a Fit Over Trump Visiting Cuban Restaurant

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace instructed the control room to cut away from former President Donald Trump's visit to a famous Cuban restaurant in Miami following his arraignment at the city's federal courthouse on Wednesday.

Trump met with supporters inside the restaurant and said he was going to pay for everyone's meals. Supporters also gathered around and prayed for him.

President Trump visits Cafe Versailles and is greeted by supporters and the Hispanic community as they prayed with him.



They all know this is a witch-hunt! pic.twitter.com/PzNTYCwCoT — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) June 13, 2023

"I want to explain the picture on our screen. Trump has gone to really a famous place all Republican candidates, actually probably democratic candidates go as well, it’s Versailles, it’s in Little Havana in the Miami area. He’s still a candidate for president. That’s the picture over your brilliant words, we don’t need to see that anymore, we know where he is," Wallace said describing the scene.

It was not just people at MSNBC who took issue with airing Trump's visit.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said in response to the scene, "I don’t need to see any more of that. He’s trying to turn it into a spectacle and into a campaign ad. That is enough of that. We’ve seen it already."

Jake Tapper’s reaction on CNN to people showing support for Donald Trump: “The folks in the control room, I don’t need to see anymore of that.”



pic.twitter.com/WJkZsTzieu — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 13, 2023



