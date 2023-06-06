Why One Democrat Says the Biden Admin Has Done a Good Job Preventing Border Chaos

Congressman Robert Garcia (D-CA) used some of his time during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on Tuesday to praise the Biden administration's approach to the issue of the southern border, saying they had prevented chaos once Title 42 ended last month.

The hearing was part of the Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs to discuss the issue of staffing shortages within Border Patrol.

"I hope that we can all commend the Biden-Harris administration for their actions to prevent serious disorder at the border following the expiration of Title 42...Congressional Democrats and President Biden have taken clear actions to improve border security..." Garcia said.

Garcia went on to accuse Republicans of being against border security funding and for wanting to gut the Federal Bureau Investigation.

In the days since Title 42 was no longer enforced, one child migrant died in Border Patrol custody.

On Monday of this week, another stampede of illegal immigrants tried to force their way into Brownsville, Texas via the New International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

Border Patrol has noted a decrease in illegal immigrant encounters since Title 42 has expired, with many migrants in Mexico deciding to try their luck at the CBP One app, but illegal crossings still remain historically high.