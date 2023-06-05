Oh, Of Course, Biden Would Pick Someone Like This to Head the CDC
Sorry, King Murphy: Judge Strikes Down Most of NJ's Carry Restrictions
It's Official: FBI Director to Face Contempt of Congress Proceedings
Tim Scott Gets the Opportunity to Respond to the Ladies of The...
How 60,000 Pounds of Explosive Materials Disappeared
Veterans Group Launches Campaign to Make Our Heroes’ Voices Heard in 2024 Election
This Is Where Walgreens Unveiled an Anti-Shoplifting Version of Its Stores
Two GOP Presidential Candidates Who Could Catch Fire in the Next Six Months
Newly Revealed Texts Shine a Light on Relationship Between Weingarten and CDC Director...
FAA Greenlights Plan to Allow Illegal Immigrants to Be Housed at JFK Airport
The Daily Beast Goes After Casey DeSantis in the Most Ridiculous Way
Unions, Washington Lackeys Exploit Ohio Rail Tragedy to Fatten Coffers
Gender Studies Instructor Fails Student for Saying ‘Biological Women’
Five Suspects Charged in Teen's Murder Have These Two Factors in Common
Tipsheet

The Next Place Eric Adams Wants to Put Migrants as NYC Struggles to Keep Up

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 05, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is considering pairing processed and released migrants with New Yorkers who have spare rooms or empty properties as the the city continues to face a shortage of space for the thousands of people who are coming from the southern border.      

"It is my vision to take the next step to this...private residence. There are residences who are suffering right now because of economic challenges. They have spare rooms, they have locales, and we can find a way to get over the 30-day rule and other rules government has in place," Adams said.         

"We can take that 4.3 billion...that we now potentially have to spend and we can put it back in the pockets of everyday New Yorkers, everyday houses of worship, instead putting in the pockets of corporations and some of those corporations come from outside our city," he added.          

The Adams administration has been struggling to find places for the processed and released migrants to stay, with hotels and shelters continually being at capacity. Schools were an idea before strong backlash from New Yorkers scraped further plans. In Chicago, migrants have been staying inside the city's police station due to their resources being stretched thin.

Recommended

It's Official: FBI Director to Face Contempt of Congress Proceedings Spencer Brown
Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's Official: FBI Director to Face Contempt of Congress Proceedings Spencer Brown
It Doesn’t Matter That Joe Biden Is a Corrupt, Doddering, Old Pervert Kurt Schlichter
Here’s Who Died in the Plane Crash That’s Connected to F-16 Incident Over DC Matt Vespa
Tim Scott Gets the Opportunity to Respond to the Ladies of The View Directly Spencer Brown
The Daily Beast Goes After Casey DeSantis in the Most Ridiculous Way Rebecca Downs
This Is Where Walgreens Unveiled an Anti-Shoplifting Version of Its Stores Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
It's Official: FBI Director to Face Contempt of Congress Proceedings Spencer Brown