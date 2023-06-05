The Next Place Eric Adams Wants to Put Migrants as NYC Struggles to Keep Up

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is considering pairing processed and released migrants with New Yorkers who have spare rooms or empty properties as the the city continues to face a shortage of space for the thousands of people who are coming from the southern border.

"It is my vision to take the next step to this...private residence. There are residences who are suffering right now because of economic challenges. They have spare rooms, they have locales, and we can find a way to get over the 30-day rule and other rules government has in place," Adams said.

"We can take that 4.3 billion...that we now potentially have to spend and we can put it back in the pockets of everyday New Yorkers, everyday houses of worship, instead putting in the pockets of corporations and some of those corporations come from outside our city," he added.

The Adams administration has been struggling to find places for the processed and released migrants to stay, with hotels and shelters continually being at capacity. Schools were an idea before strong backlash from New Yorkers scraped further plans. In Chicago, migrants have been staying inside the city's police station due to their resources being stretched thin.