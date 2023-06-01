Another State Is Sending the National Guard to the Southern Border

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) announced on Wednesday he is sending the state's National Guard to the southern border to help Texas confront the still ongoing issue.

Virginia joins states like Florida, Idaho, and Mississippi who have sent their Guardsmen to lessen the load the Texas National Guard has been carrying since the start of the crisis in 2021.

INBOX from me and @AdamShawNY: @GovernorVA is deploying Virginia National Guard troops to Texas amid the southern border crisis — Houston Keene (@HoustonKeene) May 31, 2023

“As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis,” Youngkin continued. — Houston Keene (@HoustonKeene) May 31, 2023

“Virginia will do its part to assist the State of Texas’ efforts with the coordinated deployment of Virginia National Guard soldiers to assist in key aspects of their mission," Youngkin added.

Youngkin was among the group of governors who recently traveled to Texas to get a briefing about the situation at the southern border.

Hosted fellow Governors in Austin yesterday for a briefing on Texas’ historic border security mission.



I urged them to join Idaho & Florida in support of our response.



Biden's open border policies have made EVERY state a border state.



Together, we can protect our nation. pic.twitter.com/NzBJ4bDz4O — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 23, 2023

Groups of illegal immigrants continue to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, despite Title 8 now being enforced now that Title 42 is no longer being applied by Border Patrol. If illegal immigrants are not prevented from entering the United States by the National Guard, they are then referred to Border Patrol.