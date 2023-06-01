The Legal Test That's Present in a Trump Aide's Upcoming Contempt of Congress...
Tipsheet

Another State Is Sending the National Guard to the Southern Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 01, 2023 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) announced on Wednesday he is sending the state's National Guard to the southern border to help Texas confront the still ongoing issue.

Virginia joins states like Florida, Idaho, and Mississippi who have sent their Guardsmen to lessen the load the Texas National Guard has been carrying since the start of the crisis in 2021. 

“Virginia will do its part to assist the State of Texas’ efforts with the coordinated deployment of Virginia National Guard soldiers to assist in key aspects of their mission," Youngkin added.

Youngkin was among the group of governors who recently traveled to Texas to get a briefing about the situation at the southern border.

Groups of illegal immigrants continue to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, despite Title 8 now being enforced now that Title 42 is no longer being applied by Border Patrol. If illegal immigrants are not prevented from entering the United States by the National Guard, they are then referred to Border Patrol.

