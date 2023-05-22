It's All About Electability
Tipsheet

Author of Tucker Carlson's Biography Says This Is Why Fox Fired the Popular Host

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 22, 2023 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Chadwick Moore posted a video on Monday saying the reason why Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News was because it was part of the condition Dominion Voting Systems made in their settlement with the news channel.

Moore has been working on an biography about Carlson, which is set to be released in July.              

Dominion has denied they were the reason for the sudden departure of the channel's most popular host.        

"My sources have intimate knowledge of the situation and they have assured me, even before this news leaked, that that is in fact the truth. If that is true, it would mean a small group of people who have a controlling interest in Dominion have managed to silence what is arguably the most important and influential conservative voice in the country, possibly until after the next presidential election," Moore stated.

Carlson quoted tweeted Moore's post and simply used the eyeballs emoji.           

Recommended

Biden Is Losing the Debt Ceiling Showdown Guy Benson

Aidan McLaughlin, the editor-in-chief of Mediaite, casted doubt on Moore's claim, stating, "The idea that Tucker got fired as a secret condition of Dominion makes little sense to me. He wasn't close to the biggest offender in the suit; Dominion would publicly boast about the scalp if they did get him fired; Fox would pin the blame for his firing on Dominion."

Fox News has previously told Axios that it is "categorically false" that Carlson was fired as part of the network's $787.5 million settlement with Dominion.

Tags: MEDIA

