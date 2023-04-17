McConnell Backs Up McCarthy on Biden's Debt Ceiling Games
Tipsheet

Kyle Rittenhouse Fires Back at Man Suing Him for Shooting in Self-Defense

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 17, 2023 4:20 PM
Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP

Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Saturday he filed a counter lawsuit against Gaige Grosskreutz for assault and emotional distress, stemming from their interaction when Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz in self-defense during the 2020 BLM riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Grosskreutz admitted during Rittenhouse's 2021 trial that he chased down Rittenhouse, who was 17-years-old at the time, and pointed a loaded handgun at his head. Before Grosskreutz pulled the trigger, Rittenhouse shot first, hitting Grosskreutz in the arm.

Grosskreutz filed a lawsuit against Rittenhouse and is seeking economic losses, "damages for emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering on all claims," and punitive damages.

"Astonishingly, the Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, their supervising officials and police officers, and law enforcement officers from surrounding communities did not treat Defendant Rittenhouse or any of the other armed individuals patrolling the streets as a threat to the safety of themselves or the citizens they were sworn to protect," states Grosskreutz's lawsuit, according to Fox News. "Instead, the law enforcement Defendants deputized these armed individuals, conspired with them, and ratified their actions by letting them patrol the streets, armed with deadly weapons, to mete out justice as they saw fit."

Rittenhouse told Fox News he is ready to "prove my innocence again" in the suit.

Rittenhouse also shot Joesph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber in self-defense. He was acquitted of murder charges but is currently being sued by Huber's father in a civil suit.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

