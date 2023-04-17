GOP Candidates' Finance Woes, Tran-Hueser-Busch, and the Left Coming for Your Kids
Incoming Mayor's Statement About Weekend Riots Shows How Much Trouble Chicago Is in

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 17, 2023 10:00 AM
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson (D) released a statement on Sunday to address rioting that broke out on Saturday night when large groups of teenagers in the heart of downtown acted out of control, leading to damaged cars and guns being fired.

While Johnson stated he does not condone the violence and destruction that occurred in the once safe area, he went on to say outside observers should not blame the out-of-control teenagers.

"In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities," Johnson said.

"Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome both residents and visitors. This is one aspect of my comprehensive approach to improve public safety and make Chicago livable for everyone," he added.

The situation in the Loop became so unsafe, local news organizations ordered journalists who were on the scene to leave the area. Two teenagers were shot during the chaos.

