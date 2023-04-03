What Are They Hiding?
Biden Has Finally Found Something He Won't Spend Billions of Dollars on

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 03, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas revealed the reasons why President Joe Biden refuses to build more wall along the U.S.-Mexico border amid the ongoing crisis that was kicked off by his policies after entering office.

Mayorkas told "60 Minutes" Biden will not spend billions of dollars on a security measure advocated by Border Patrol because a wall "is immovable."

"Well, the president — as — I think you know very well, said we are not going to construct more wall that costs billions and billions of dollars, that is immovable," he explained.

Mayorkas also explained why he does not use the word "crisis" to describe the historic situation at the southern border.

"I view it as a significant challenge," he said.

"Because I have tremendous faith in the people of the Department of Homeland Security. And a crisis, speaks to me, of a withdrawal from our mission and we are only putting more force and more energy into it." 

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the Biden administration and Congress have directed more than $75 billion in assistance to Ukraine during their war with Russia, which includes humanitarian, financial, and military support.

