Biden Has Finally Found Something He Won't Spend Billions of Dollars on

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas revealed the reasons why President Joe Biden refuses to build more wall along the U.S.-Mexico border amid the ongoing crisis that was kicked off by his policies after entering office.

Mayorkas told "60 Minutes" Biden will not spend billions of dollars on a security measure advocated by Border Patrol because a wall "is immovable."

"Well, the president — as — I think you know very well, said we are not going to construct more wall that costs billions and billions of dollars, that is immovable," he explained.

Biden Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says Biden is against a border wall because it's "immovable" pic.twitter.com/eVzdoCkvDw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2023

Mayorkas also explained why he does not use the word "crisis" to describe the historic situation at the southern border.

"I view it as a significant challenge," he said.

"Because I have tremendous faith in the people of the Department of Homeland Security. And a crisis, speaks to me, of a withdrawal from our mission and we are only putting more force and more energy into it."

A national disgrace. pic.twitter.com/wPOMF6Fcng — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) March 28, 2023

Mayorkas says cartels don't use illegal aliens to tie up BP agents, which allows them to smuggle other items across the border. This is a lie.



Cartels don't profit billions because they're stupid.



Leftists like Mayorkas profit because they think the American people are stupid. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) March 28, 2023

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the Biden administration and Congress have directed more than $75 billion in assistance to Ukraine during their war with Russia, which includes humanitarian, financial, and military support.