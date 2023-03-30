Dem Congresswoman Says This Is the Real Purpose of the Second Amendment

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) claimed the vast majority of Americans, including the majority of gun owners, want "common sense" gun control laws to prevent things like the recent shooting in Nashville, Tennessee because the Second Amendment allows for activities like trap shooting.

"There are extremes that we're talking about. This is about common sense reforms. Like the majority of Americans, including many responsible gun-owners like myself, we can have the Second Amendment that allowed me last weekend to go trap shooting and we can take away assault weapons of war from our streets in America," she said.

.@RepAngieCraig : "This is about common sense reforms...we can have the Second Amendment that allowed me last weekend to go trap shooting and we can take away assault weapons of war from our streets in America." pic.twitter.com/xApQjGxLEG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 29, 2023

The Second Amendment is not about keeping firearms for sport, as it laid out in the text, it's about the right of the people to keep and bear arms "being necessary to the security of a free State." While there is nothing wrong with trap shooting, the Second Amendment is much more than that.

Calls for an "assault weapons" ban have renewed after a shooter, who identified as transgender, targeted a private Christian school, killing three young children and three adults before responding police were able to take them out. Nashville Police Chief John Drake revealed the shooter thought of shooting up another location but decided against it because after looking at the security it had, it was too hard of a target.