Tipsheet

SecDef Gives Deplorable Answer When Asked If He Has Any Regrets Over Afghanistan Withdrawal

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 29, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was pressed by Rep. Jim Bank (R-IN) about the botched 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan during a House hearing on Wednesday and said he has no regrets with how the evacuation was handled.

"Do you have regrets about the withdrawal from Afghanistan?" Banks asked.

"I support the President's decision," Austin replied.

"Do you have regrets about the withdrawal or how the withdrawal occurred from Afghanistan that cost the lives of 13 of our service members?" Banks followed-up.

"I don't have any regrets," said Austin.

Noting Austin's answer was very "telling," Banks then asked if anyone has been held accountable within the Department of Defense for how the evacuation was conducted. Austin said no one had been fired or disciplined to his knowledge.

"Mr. Chairman, this Republican majority must provide the accountability that this administration wants to sweep under the rug, with what happened in Afghanistan," Banks said.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testified three weeks ago he had spotted the suicide bomber prior to the attack at Abby Gate and asked for permission to kill him. He was denied and when he asked who had the authority to authorize the attack, he received no response. His team then lost the bomber in the crowd. A few hours later, Vargas-Andrews was severely wounded in the blast that killed 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians.

Tags: AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

