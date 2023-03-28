Jim Jordan Blasts IRS for Witness Intimidation
McCarthy Blasts Biden's 'Extreme Approach' to the Debt Limit
Hawley Calls on Feds to Investigate Nashville As a Hate Crime
Why Biden’s Latest Approval Numbers Should Have Him More Worried Than Usual
These Mass Shootings Sure Are Different Nowadays
John Kerry's Defense of Climate Change Activists' Private Jet Use Is Beyond Comical
Hero Officers Who Took Out Trans Shooter at Christian School Identified
Trump Claims DeSantis Would Be Working in a 'Pizza Parlor' Without His Endorsement
'What an Amazing Coincidence': Here's Who Showed Up at Matt Taibbi's Door the...
This Is What the Media Were Concerned About After TN School Shooting
Utah Parent Says School District Should Ban the Bible Because It Contains ‘Porn’
WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage
Interesting Polling on Companies Getting Involved in Social and Political Issues
Want to End Gun Violence? Change Society, Don't Ban Guns!
Tipsheet

Mayorkas Confronted After Border Patrol Admits DHS Doesn't Have Control of the Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 28, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was asked during a Senate hearing on Tuesday about Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz testify to the House Homeland Security Committee that DHS does not have operational control of the southern border.

Mayorkas testified in April 2022 to Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) that DHS did have operational control but then stated during a Senate hearing in May that year he does not use the definition that is in the Secure Fence Act of 2006 because no Homeland Security secretary has ever had operational control.

During today's Senate hearing, Mayorkas once again said he does not use the definition in the Secure Fence Act.

"Number one, we are intensely focused on securing the border. Number two, we are equally focus on enforcing our laws to achieve that result...With respect to the definition of operational control, I do not use the definition that appears in the Secure Fence Act and the Secure Fence Act provides statuetorally that operational control is defined as preventing all unlawful entries into the United States. By that definition, no administration has ever had operational control," Mayorkas said.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asked Mayorkas if the plan DHS is currently carrying out working at reducing the historically high number of illegal crossings.

Mayorkas said the issue of fentanyl pills and fentanyl-laced drugs being smuggled into the United States and illegal immigrants are separate issues, but DHS is working within the boundaries of a "broken" immigration system.

Recommended

WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage Mia Cathell

House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green's (R-TN) recent field hearing in Texas' Rio Grande Valley pointed much of the blame of the ongoing crisis on Mayorkas for carrying out policies that have resulted in the surge in illegal immigration.

"They aren’t detaining because Mayorkas knows that detention is deterrence. And so they’re just processing people in, paroling them right away and sending them into our country. And the phone calls go back to those countries of origin, telling their friends and families, ‘come on, the door is wide open,'" Green said.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage Mia Cathell
Interesting Polling on Companies Getting Involved in Social and Political Issues Guy Benson
Are we the Byzantines? Victor Davis Hanson
Why the Nashville Christian School Shooting Is About to Disappear From the News Cycle Matt Vespa
Americans Have Stopped Trusting the Pentagon With Their Lives Kurt Schlichter
Jim Jordan Blasts IRS for Witness Intimidation Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
WATCH: Trans School Shooter Neutralized in Body-Cam Police Footage Mia Cathell