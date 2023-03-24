Top Insane Moments of House Dems Speaking Out Against Parental Rights in Education Bill

House Democrats became unhinged while giving speeches on the floor against a parental rights in education bill, H.R. 5, accusing the bill of doing everything from preventing the teaching of slavery to outright killing people.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said, "Extreme MAGA Republicans don't want your child to learn about the LGBTQ+ experience...The parents of America should be able to make that determination!" and "Extreme MAGA Republicans don't want the children of America to learn about the Holocaust."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the bill was fascism.

"I can say what my progressive value is...and that is FREEDOM over FASCISM!"

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said the Parents' Bill of Rights would result in "hate, bigotry, and yes, sometimes death of our students."'"

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) claimed the Parents' Bill of Rights would "terrorize" teachers, making teachers "sacrificial lambs!"

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) said, "Don't we want our children to know that slavery was wrong as I fight against slavery today that still exists?"

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) warned a Parents' Bill of Rights would hand "a vocal and extreme minority of parents the power to dictate what every American child learns."

"We believe parents should be able to know when your children is learning, know [how] your tax dollars are being spent, and whether your child is safe in school. And that's exactly what the Parents Bill of Rights does. But also, this bill protects five parental rights, one, the right to know what's being taught in schools to see the reading materials. No one is arguing that parents should dictate what is being taught," Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said. "But parents should be able to see their school's curriculum, publicly know what books are in the library, and get timely notice about any plans to eliminate gifted and talented programs."

The bill would also give parents the right to be heard by school officials, the right to see the school budget and spending, the right to protect their child’s privacy, and the right to be updated on any violent activity at school.

Democrats' huffing and puffing about H.R. 5 did not change the outcome and on Friday, House Republicans passed the bill. Five Republicans, Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL), Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ), Rep. Ken Buck (CO), Rep. Matt Rosendale (MT), and Rep. Mike Lawler (NY), voted with Democrats against the bill.