DeSantis Breaks His Silence Over Possible Trump Indictment

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) finally gave his thoughts on Monday to the news that former President Donald Trump could be indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over alleged payments to Stormy Daniels as hush money. 

Calling the news about the historic possibility "rumors," DeSantis said, "I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I can't speak to that," adding Bragg is a Soros-backed DA who has not prosecuted serious crimes and now he is going after Trump for political reasons.

"[Bragg] chooses to go back many many years ago to try to use something about how porn star hush money payments. You know, that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda and weaponized the office, and I think that’s fundamentally wrong," DeSantis said.

DeSantis went on to say Soros-backed DAs across the country are a "menace" to society and he is the only governor in the country to remove a Soros-backed DA, with an investigation into another one currently underway.

"We won’t be involved in this. I have no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA. Okay, he’s trying to do a political spectacle, he’s trying to virtue signal for his base. I’ve got real issues I got a deal with here in the state of Florida," he continued. "I’ve got to spend my time on issues that actually matter to people."

Trump stated over the weekend he was going to be arrested on Tuesday, but the campaign walked that statement back by noting they have not received any confirmation on if he is going to be indicted. Trump has called for his supporters to protest to voice their opposition to the possibility.  

