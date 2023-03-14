House Democrats Once Again Show They Are Not Serious About the Border Crisis

House Democrats on the Homeland Security Committee will not be in McAllen, Texas for the field hearing about the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

This is the second time Democrats on a House committee are refusing to attend a field hearing at the southern border. Democrats on the Judiciary Committee refused to attend the hearing in Yuma, Arizona that took place in February.

"It’s deeply disappointing that the Minority members of the Committee have chosen to bail on this week’s full committee field hearing in Texas, only after they invited and confirmed a minority witness for one of the panels," Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) said in a statement to Fox News. "The only message their absence sends is that they are uninterested in coming to the table to have a conversation about the devastation that this border crisis is having on Americans and their communities across the country. We will continue to encourage our Democrat colleagues to get out of the DC echo chamber and meet Americans where they are to discuss the biggest issues facing them."

Ranking Member Bennie Thompson (D-MS) accused Republicans of trying to score political points by having the hearing at the border.

"Committee Democrats are in regular contact with Department leadership and stakeholders on the ground and will be taking substantive site visits to the border - including as soon as this week," he added.

STATEMENT from Ranking Member Bennie Thompson (D):



“After careful consideration, Committee Democrats have decided not to participate in the Republicans’ field hearing this week. Unfortunately, it has become clear that Republicans planned to politicize this event from the start,… https://t.co/Z07ZtiGJ4U — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 13, 2023

The hearing on Wednesday will feature testimony from Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Steven McCraw.