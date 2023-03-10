Dems Say They Weren't Pressuring Reporters to Reveal Sources — Roll the Tape

Democrats attempted to get journalist Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger to reveal their sources on how they managed to get the Twitter Files during Thursday's hearing about the bias and malpractice of the social media site prior to billionaire Elon Musk buying it.

During the hearing and on Twitter, Democrats such as Rep. Stacey Plaskett, who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Rep. Sylvia Garcia (TX) denied they were trying to pressure the pair to reveal their sources, with Garcia saying Taibbi's refusal to say whether Musk was his primary source proved Musk was his source.

Chaos.



Tensions rise after House Democrats try to get @mtaibbi to reveal his sources for the Twitter Files. pic.twitter.com/V9KwKx7zJ6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 9, 2023

"No one is interested in revealing 'journalists’ sources," Plaskett tweeted. "What we ALL should be interested in is what discussion, promises and/or deals Elon Musk has with Taibbi, Shellenberger," and House Republicans.

No one is interested in revealing “journalists’” sources



What we ALL should be interested in is what discussion, promises and/or deals Elon Musk has with

Taibbi

Shellenberger @HouseGOP and

definitely Jim Jordan @HouseJudiciary — Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett) March 9, 2023

House Republicans posted video of Democrats' line of questioning proving tney were, in fact, attempting to get Taibbi and Shellenberger to spill the beans.

WATCH @StaceyPlaskett just falsely claimed she did not ask @mtaibbi to reveal his sources for the #TwitterFiles



She did.



ROLL THE TAPE. pic.twitter.com/JUVSuD0n61 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) March 9, 2023

"I’m not his source, but, yeah, obviously asking journalists to reveal sources is not cool," Musk tweeted in response to the Democrats' line of inquiry.