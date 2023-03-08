McCarthy Stands His Ground on Giving Tucker Carlson Access to J6 Footage

Leftist Goofs Don’t Get to Control What We Say
Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 08, 2023 9:00 AM
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made it clear to reporters on Tuesday he does not regret giving Fox News host Tucker Carlson access to security footage that was taken during the riot at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

"No, I said at the very beginning transparency. And so what I wanted to produce for everybody is exactly what I said. People could actually look at and see what's going on that day," McCarthy said during a gaggle outside the Speaker's office. "Look, each person can come up with their own conclusion."

McCarthy pointed out CNN had disclosed the secure location of where members of Congress were taken on January 6 and now he is unsure if they could be taken there again should the need arise. He noted he had not seen what Carlson had aired on Monday night and the January 6 Committee did not consult with Capitol Police on the videos they used during their hearings.

Carlson has been airing previously unseen footage of what took place that day, shedding light on how people like Ray Epps lied to the January 6 Committee and the leadership of the Capitol police failed to prepare and act quickly during key moments. Carlson airing the footage has caused a meltdown within the mainstream media and the Democratic Party.

In contrast, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said it "was a mistake, in my view, for Fox News to depict this in a way that is completely at variance with what our Chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks."

