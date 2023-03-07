Tucker Carlson Releases More January 6 Footage That Will Probably Anger Liberals

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has caused the Left to go apoplectic for releasing the unexpurgated security footage from the January 6 riot. Multiple liberal narratives aimed at attacking conservatives have been shredded, with the first shoe falling being the circumstances surrounding the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. For weeks, we were told by the establishment media that Trump supporters killed him in the melees; he died of natural causes. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wasn’t the first out; he was one of many escorted out by law enforcement and one of the last to leave. The third revolved around Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, who, contrary to liberal narratives, was escorted around the Capitol Building by police who never tried to arrest him. In some cases, Capitol Police did assist the protesters inside the building. If this was a violent insurrection, why were most of the thousands who poured into the building sightseeing and photographing?

One officer photographed with a MAGA hat lost everything trying to secure the premises. He wore it to navigate the crowd better, some of whom were violent and engaged with police outside. Tarik Johnson was later suspended for being photographed wearing the hat, losing his pension, though what he did was arguably great policing. Despite his asking, there were no orders from command to evacuate the Senate side of the building. Johnson later took the initiative and moved to secure the location on his own.

BREAKING: Former Capitol Police Officer Tarik Johnson tells Tucker that when the building was breached on January 6, he requested permission to evacuate the Senate but didn't get a response and did it on his own. pic.twitter.com/g8V6Et31Ia — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 8, 2023

Interesting how Tarik Johnson was never called to testify before the J6 Committee about how nobody responded to his calls to evacuate the senate but people like Michael Fanone were brought forward to cry with Adam Kinzinger about Donald Trump. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 8, 2023

After nobody responded to his calls to evacuate the Senate on J6, Tarik Johnson was fired for being pictured in a MAGA hat, lost his pension, and was never called to testify before the J6 Committee. Nancy Pelosi then appointed his superior to Acting Chief of Capitol Police. pic.twitter.com/s3kO0XGY5m — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 8, 2023

“Democracy Dies in Darkness”



Except when we’re talking about releasing more J6 Footage to the public. pic.twitter.com/E0isgWUwu5 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 7, 2023

Johnson isn’t a Republican or Trump supporter. He voted for Biden. His former boss, Yogananda Pittman, received praise from Nancy Pelosi. As Tucker noted, Pittman boasted about how her department saved the country though no one in the chain of command appeared to give their officers much of anything regarding support. Pittman later became chief of security for UC Berkeley, not far from Pelosi’s congressional district.

Johnson was never asked to testify before the January 6 committee, maybe because he would have exposed how Capitol Police were an unorganized and unprepared mess that day.