Gun Control Activist Falsely Claimed Gun Company Was Promoting the Proud Boys

Ryan Busse, an activist with gun control group Giffords, falsely accused firearm manufacturer Smith & Wesson of promoting the Proud Boys in a picture that was posted to their Instagram.

On Monday, Busse said, "If you don’t believe the gun industry is now full-on supporting domestic terrorists…I give you the official instagram post for Smith and Wesson…I mean the Proud Boys."

The picture featured a man holding a rifle with a "PB" logo on his shirt. The words "Proud Boys" are nowhere on the shirt.

If you don't believe the gun industry is now full-on supporting domestic terrorists…I give you the official instagram post for Smith and Wesson…I mean the Proud Boys.



— Ryan Busse (@ryandbusse) February 27, 2023

A lot of folks ask me how this could happen. Simple: The Firearms Industry is now a monolithic bloc of right wing extremists and those who support them.



GEMTECH® innovation, Smith & Wesson® manufacturing.

— Smith & Wesson Inc. (@Smith_WessonInc) February 27, 2023

What Busse neglected to mention is that "PB" actually stands for Perce|eption Brand, the company that makes the shirt. The brand name is mentioned in the post Busse shared on Twitter. It can be seen in the screenshot he posted. The false information was given a Birdwatch note, explaining why Busse was sharing incorrect information.

People in the comment section mocked Busse for completely missing the brand name.

