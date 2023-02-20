Did You Catch the Latest 'Object' News Biden Tried to Bury Over the...
Tipsheet

Eric Adams Tries Taking a Potshot at DeSantis Visiting NYC — It Backfires

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 20, 2023 2:30 PM

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) "welcomed" Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to the area since the Florida Man is visiting Staten Island to tout the state's success with crime and retention in law enforcement.

Adams said New York City is not a place that bans books, "discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and health care."

While not directly replying to Adams' tweet, DeSantis did tweet about Florida leading "the nation in protecting LEOs & our crime rate is at a 50-year low, while NYC saw a 23% surge in major crime in 2022," ending with, "Anti-police politicians should stop catering to the woke mob."

DeSantis will also be visiting Chicago and Philadelphia, other American cities experiencing an increase in crime, to talk with law enforcement about his state. Naturally, Democrats in each of those cities are not happy with the prospect of DeSantis visiting, except for a few.

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (D) tweeted politicians should learn from the pro-crime environments they created instead of going after DeSantis.

"While other parts of the country are mistreating, marginalizing, and defunding law enforcement, in Florida we continue to prioritize and appreciate our law enforcement officers,” DeSantis has stated. "This legislation encourages Floridians to pursue careers in law enforcement and attracts high quality law enforcement officers from other states who are sick and tired of the mistreatment they experience to bring their skills to Florida. From $1,000 scholarships to $5,000 bonuses to $25,000 adoption incentives, we are putting our money where our mouth is, and we are backing the blue."

