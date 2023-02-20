Eric Adams Tries Taking a Potshot at DeSantis Visiting NYC — It Backfires

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) "welcomed" Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to the area since the Florida Man is visiting Staten Island to tout the state's success with crime and retention in law enforcement.

Adams said New York City is not a place that bans books, "discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and health care."

Welcome to NYC, @GovRonDeSantis, a place where we don’t ban books, discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and health care.



We’re happy to teach you something about values while you’re here. https://t.co/o2CgOt1SES — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 20, 2023

While not directly replying to Adams' tweet, DeSantis did tweet about Florida leading "the nation in protecting LEOs & our crime rate is at a 50-year low, while NYC saw a 23% surge in major crime in 2022," ending with, "Anti-police politicians should stop catering to the woke mob."

I visited Staten Island to talk about how law & order has been central to FL's success.



FL leads the nation in protecting LEOs & our crime rate is at a 50-year low, while NYC saw a 23% surge in major crime in 2022.



Anti-police politicians should stop catering to the woke mob. pic.twitter.com/FpFDy0V4DZ — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) February 20, 2023

DeSantis will also be visiting Chicago and Philadelphia, other American cities experiencing an increase in crime, to talk with law enforcement about his state. Naturally, Democrats in each of those cities are not happy with the prospect of DeSantis visiting, except for a few.

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (D) tweeted politicians should learn from the pro-crime environments they created instead of going after DeSantis.

Our politicos are upset that @RonDeSantisFL is coming to Illinois today in attempt to lure police officers to relocate to Florida. Why aren’t they upset with the environment THEY CREATED that is hostile to law enforcement, ignores thousands of victims, and protects criminality? — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) February 20, 2023